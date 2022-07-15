Adekunle Gold Releases His #Softlife Anthem '5 Star'
The Nigerian superstar releases one of his most vulnerable tracks yet, revealing how he did not let his sickle cell disease diagnosis stop him from getting the life he wants.
Afropop musician Adekunle Gold truly is a force to be reckoned with.
The Nigerian singer and producer recently concluded his North American tour, leaving his mark and music behind among his American and Canadian fanbases. And to solidify his victory lap and get the weekend warmed up, AG Baby gifts the music world with '5 Star', an ode to the soft, sweet life that most of us should demand.
The single comes via Afro Urban Records via Platoon, and just days after Gold's 19-city US and Canada tour, as he sets his sights on stages across Australia, London, and Paris next. The Afropop sensation debuted the single and performed it live during his tour, and now gives the rest of us a taste.
Gold teased a short clip of the single online, garnering attention around his #SoftLivingOnly on popular music and video sharing app TikTok. Drenched in the sexy, hypnotic rhythms that the Nigerian 'Catch Me If You Can' crooner has commanded, '5 Star' is a clear sign of Gold's immeasurable talent and understanding of his voice and sound. Produced by industry heavyweight Kel-P, the single is a sure-in for the run-for-song of the summer, as the pair encourage fans to embrace their inner superstar.
On the single, Gold says,“’5 Star’ is an opportunity for me to speak my truth, to honestly express my experiences and my reality. It’s a manifestation of the life that I want for myself and for all of you.”
Avid fans of the singer who subscribe to his personal newsletter were treated to a heartfelt letter as the single dropped. AG Baby opened up about the fact that he was born with sickle cell disease. The star broke the news on his own terms, writing in his newsletter this morning, "It feels liberating to finally be able to speak my truth."
The newsletter continued, "When I talk about how I struggled to get to where I am today, I need you to know that my struggle was real. I was born with sickle cell disease. It was life and death, it was physical, mental, financial, you name it -- I went through it all."
And AG Baby's fans are eating the new single and his vulnerability up on social media.
\u201cI\u2019m really Glad Adekunle Gold is getting the recognition he deserves\ud83e\udd7a\ud83e\udd7a my 5 Star General \ud83d\udc6e\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— jemima (@jemima) 1657869199
\u201cAdekunle Gold doesn\u2019t have a bad song \ud83e\udd7a Even when he transitioned from Adekunle Gold to AG baby, he still Dey deliver \ud83e\udd2d This his new single is fyeeeee\ud83d\ude0d\u201d— Khaleedah Dollars\ud83e\udd11\ud83d\udc85\ud83c\udffe (@Khaleedah Dollars\ud83e\udd11\ud83d\udc85\ud83c\udffe) 1657868778
\u201cAdekunle Gold\u2019s versatility is not spoken enough. This man is the definition of Talent. This \u201c5 Star\u201d song is an instant hit. \ud83d\udd25\u270a\u201d— \ud835\udc11\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc33\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc2b \ud83d\ude08\ud83e\udd43 (@\ud835\udc11\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc33\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc2b \ud83d\ude08\ud83e\udd43) 1657870187
\u201cAnytime Adekunle Gold drops a song it\u2019s always 5 star. Easily one of the most talented artiste in the industry\u201d— Indispensable David \u2790 (@Indispensable David \u2790) 1657868837
Listen to '5 Star' by Adekunle Gold here
