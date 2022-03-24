Obongjayar Hacks His Way In, In New Single 'Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For A Fool)'
The Nigerian-born, London-based performer gifted fans with high-energy visuals to match the dynamic tune.
Nigerian artist Obongjayar seems like he's always having a good time, and his latest contribution to the world of Afrobeats is no exception. The singer's newest single titled Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me For A Fool) comes via September Recordings, and straight onto our favourite playlist. The single and accompanying visuals come as the first sneak peek into the London-based singer's highly anticipated debut album, 'Some Nights I Dream of Doors', out May 13.
A beautiful example of tropical Afrobeats done right, Obongjayar's Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me For A Fool) highlights the singer's distinctive creative talents, as the electric tune screams summertime fun. The simple yet entrancing percussion is sure to get bodies up and moving, while Obongjayar's lyrical contributions will be quoted alongside sun-soaked selfies all summer long, we predict. "Are you head over heels? Or here just cos you need someone? Please don’t play with my head. Don't be fucking with my head," the singer croons over warming, sustained tones.
The accompanying music video directed by Milo Blake shows Obongjayar as fascinated by an obvious cyber-attack happening during his night shift. On the hypnotic, technologically sound production, the singer says, "Tinko Tinko is about role reversal. About putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. There’s always a moment in a relationship where you start second-guessing yourself, this is me writing from the perspective of a former partner - sometimes it’s good to imagine yourself on the outside looking in.”
Watch Obongjayar's music video for single Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me for A Fool) here.
Obongjayar - Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me for a Fool) www.youtube.com