Kenya's Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi Win Big at the 2022 New York CityMarathon
It was a big weekend for Kenya. On Sunday, Evans Chebet won the New York City Marathon men's race while Sharon Lokedi won the women's race. Both Chebet and Lokedi are from Kenya and both were making their New York City Marathon debut.
It wasn't an easy win for Chebet. For a good portion of the race, Brazil's Daniel Do Nascimento was leading; however, Chebet, who also won the Boston Marathon earlier this year, was merely 40 seconds behind Do Nascimento. According to USA Today, Do Nascimento took an 18-second bathroom break at mile 21 and came to a complete stop a few minutes later only to find Chebet close on his heels. Do Nascimento's day ended when he collapsed to the ground with five miles to go. Chebet would finish the race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Shura Kitata.
Chebet told reporters that he saw Do Nascimento go down but continued to race on. According to the Kenyan athlete, he "felt bad for him but had to continue to race."
"He knew that it was hot and humid and (Do Nascimento) was going at a high pace," Chebet said through a translator. "He has a lot of experience, and he knew he was going to surpass him."
Chebet also told interpreters that he was very thankful for the opportunity that the race gave him.
"Boston was actually harder, and it prepared him for the win for New York," Chebet said through an interpreter. "He's very thankful.
Lokedi also shared her excitement about winning, and said that her overall experience was amazing.
"I'm just so happy that I just won, you know," said Lokedi. "I'm really excited, just so happy that I did it here. The people out there, the course was amazing, the cheers, everything. I'm just thankful."
Lokedi finished her marathon in 2 minutes, 23 seconds, 23 and milliseconds, just ahead of Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.
"I didn't expect to win. I expected to run well," Lokedi said. "It was a good outcome, and I'm really excited."