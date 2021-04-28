South Africa's Lerai Rakoditsoe Named First African Presenter to Host A Nickelodeon Show
Nickelodeon Africa is adding NickMusic to its line-up offering, and it will be presented by the channel's first-ever African host Lerai Rakoditsoe.
South Africa's multi-skilled social activist Lerai Rakoditsoe will be hosting NickMusic, a family-friendly, after school music show set to play audience favourites and tracks that resonate with both parents and children. The daily weekday show premieres on May 17, 2021 and will feature music from across the African continent and the world.
The newly enlisted presenter is also a changemaker who has previously worked with youth and female empowerment groups. An elated Rakoditsoe, whose latest career move has made history, had this to say about being a part of Nickelodeon's advancements on the continent:
"I am excited to be part of the Nickelodeon Africa family and to be the first young African host for the channel. Having grown up watching the channel myself, I know how important it is for young minds to see someone like themselves on screen. Authentic representation is really important and to see myself on the channel is mind-blowing. I'm extremely grateful and looking forward to interacting with viewers across Africa and to show off some of my NickMusic moves."
Dillon Khan, VP for Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, says the channel stands by its commitment to grow local relevance and content for kids across the African continent. "In our commitment to always celebrate and recognise the power of youth culture across Africa, we welcome Lerai to the Nickelodeon Africa family and encourage kids and parents to put on their dancing shoes and get ready for NickMusic."
The 18-year-old hails from Bassonia, south of Johannesburg. A self-defined storyteller, Rakoditsoe has been previously lauded for giving women a voice on her social media platforms.
NickMusic premieres exclusively on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) from May 17, 2021, Monday to Friday at 16:25 CAT / 15:25 WAT.