Zozibini Tunzi, Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba and More Nominated for Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards nominees list includes Zozibini Tunzi, Elsa Majimbo, Bonang, Siya Kolisi, Thuso Mbedu, Master KG and more African stars.
The exciting and fun Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) have released this years nominees ahead of the live award show. The nominees include Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, Thuso Mbedu, Siya Kolisi, Master KG and more. This years nominee list is competitive with emerging African acts amplifying the hype and garnering attention from around the world.
African celebrities and their fans have their eyes set on the most coveted categories for "Favourite African Act" and "Favourite African Social Media Star". South African stars dominate the "Favourite Africa Act" category, this according to News24. South African national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi, Zozibini Tunzi and Emmy-nominated South African actress Thuso Mbedu have bagged half the nominee spots. Other notable nominees are football sports stars Mo Salah from Egypt and Liverpool player Sadio Mane from Senegal. Ugandan singer Sheebah closes of the highly contested category. Rapper Sho Madjozi currently hold the title of "Favourite African Act" after winning the virtual awards last year.
According to YNaija, breakout social media star Elsa Majimbo from Kenya has made the nominations list for "Favourite African Social Media Star". Nigerian actress Emmanuella known for her comical sketches will also be vying in the same category. International media personality Bonang Matheba and social media magician Wian Van den Berg have also bagged nominations for South Africa. Sensational Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids and Nigerian social media comedy group Ikorodu Bois complete the category list.
"Jerusalema" hitmaker MasterKG from South Africa is the only African nominee in the "Global Music Star" category. He will have to win against notable global stars, Korean pop group BTS, French DJ David Guetta, Savannah Clarke representing Australia, American singer Taylor Swift and Sebastian Yatra from Latin America.
The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will be hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member, Kenan Thompson. The award show will take place on the 15th of March on NikToons (DStv Channel 308) and the show repeat will broadcasted on the 17th of March on Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305). Fans can vote for their favourites on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com
