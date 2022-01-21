Listen to Adekunle Gold's New Single 'Mercy'

The Nigerian afropop crooner has fans sitting in anticipation for his new album, due out February 4.
Afropop favorite Adekunle Gold is back on our minds with the announcement that his upcoming album Catch Me If You Can is out in a week! The Nigerian superstar has already teased fans with tracks "High" featuring Davido, "Sinner" featuring American singer Lucky Daye, and now shares his latest "Mercy."
The star is known for how beautifully he blends his atypical afropop sounds, and this track is no different. In "Mercy," Gold merges his sound with the lighthearted, tropical dancehall beat that does so well among fans of the genre. Credits are given to producer Blaise Beatz for his talents and slick electronic elements added to the single, as well as singer-songwriter—and Gold's better half—Simi, adding a hypnotic introduction to make sure this song hits your playlist (she also mixed it!). "Mercy" is Gold's latest triumph in his musical and global evolutions into an International afropop force to reckon with.
Gold's highly-anticipated fourth studio album will showcase more of his one-of-a-kind combination of compelling melodies, razor-sharp lyrics, and undeniable star quality. He gifted fans this week with a 30-second-teaser of his upcoming album, showcasing how ready the star is to take over international music charts. And with the singer's 2021 successes still fresh in all of our minds, it's looking to be yet another year of hits from AG Baby
Listen to "Mercy" and watch the album teaser below.
Adekunle Gold - Mercy (Official Audio) youtu.be
