social justice
Popular
Damola Durosomo
Jun. 12, 2020 11:56AM EST
(Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Group of men known as Men Against Rape hold all-male awareness walk against rape, sexual and gender-based violence at Ikeja in Lagos, Nigeria on June 11, 2020.

Nigeria Declares 'State of Emergency' on Rape

The announcement comes after public outcry over a spate of recent killings of young women in the country.

Governors in Nigeria have called a state of emergency over rape against women and children, following a string of high-profile cases across the country which have led to nation-wide protests.

A forum of 36 governors condemned the acts and stated that they are "committed to ensuring that offenders face the maximum weight of the law."

The officials are calling on all states to set up a sex offenders register and allot for increased funding to tackle the problem. According to CNN, states are also being urged to sign two new federal laws that will further punish rape and violence against women.

Nigerians have been protesting and rallying online to fight sexual violence in response to a string of recent killings of young women, including the university student Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, as well as 16-year-old student Tina Ezekwe who was shot dead by police in Lagos who opened virus while enforcing a COVID curfew, and an 18-year-old woman known as Jennifer.

Celebrities and public figures like Tiwa Savage joined in the fight, using their platforms to push for government action on the matter.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari spoke about the crisis during an address on Friday. "I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls. The police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to swift justice."

"I wish to assure all our women of this administration's determination to fight Gender-Based Violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation."

From Your Site Articles
nigeria protest women's rights social justice
Video
Photo courtesy of FABA.

Watch: 'Sights and Sounds: Stone Town' Is a Stunning Visual Escape

The latest offering from For Africans highlights the rich traditional culture of Zanzibar's main city, as it faces growing pressure to urbanize.

In their latest video, visual media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA) offers a look into the gorgeous "Sights and Sounds" of Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The video series was created by the platform to "document daily living in various African cities," and launched back in March with an intimate video portrait of Abidjan. "Sight and Sounds: Stone Town" follows in the series' emphasis on crisp sound and striking visuals by highlight the city's vibrant local atmosphere.

The piece takes viewers around the island's main city, showcasing its rich historical architecture, musical culture and, of course, its famous physical beauty. What stands out the most though are its people, who are captured with care as they share a view of their daily lives in a fast-changing city. "Capturing a town as culturally rich as Stone Town fits into our mission of cultural preservation as the town is being pressured into urban development," says FABA founder Chika Okoli.

Watch the "Sights and Sounds: Stone Town" below, and check out more stunning stills from the shoot underneath.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Nasty C Drops New Single and Video For ‘Eazy’

The new Def Jam signee is right where he should be.