Rema, 2Baba & More To Perform At New Afrika Shrine This Easter Weekend
The pay-per-view musical event kicks off this Friday, April 15th, and boasts performances from Rema, 2Baba, and Cavemen -- with appearances from many more.
As music consumers, we are forever grateful to the innovative minds that find new and exciting ways to share music with the world. The latest to step up to the plate are the folks at New Afrika Shrine. The live music and production company is headed by Nigerian brothers Yeni and Femi Kuti, sons of the legendary king of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti.
The global live-streaming platform will be sourced and hosted at Ikeja, Lagos's iconic The Shrine venue -- which the Kuti brothers built-in 1998 to honor their late father. The inaugural event kicks off this Friday, April 15th with Nigerian 'Rave + Roses' crooner Rema, followed by award-winning singer 2Baba on Saturday, the 16th. Ending the festival off on Easter Sunday, the 17th is highlife sibling duo CAVEMEN.
The pay-per-view Easter weekend event has a monthly subscription cost of $5/2,700N and grants viewers access to all live broadcast events, and exclusive on-demand content, including; weekly live events, interviews with artists, and exclusive footage of Fela Kuti in all his glory.
Hot off of the release of his debut album 'Rave + Roses', Nigerian singer Rema is one to stay ahead of the trends -- and this opportunity is no different. This will be the first time that the historical music venue has given the world access to the enchanting birthplace of Afrobeat.
The original 'Shrine' was created by Fela Kuti aka 'Abami Eda himself' in the 1970s, however, his death in 1997 pushed his sons Yeni and Femi to recreate the venue in Kuti's lavish, inimitable memory. From May 1, 2022, the venue will broadcast everything that happens within its walls to eager music fans and subscribers. The monthly $5 membership gives fans access to live performances from the likes of Ayra Starr, Seun, Made, and Femi Kuti, Peruzzi, and so many more. In addition to witnessing the musical brilliance of many of Nigeria's favorite musicians, the New Afrika Shrine membership offers comedic, dance, and drama from various performers.
It'll be a musical event to pay attention to -- that's for sure! Subscribe to New Afrika Shrine TV here to see exclusive live performances from Rema, 2Baba, CAVEMEN, and more, this Easter weekend.
