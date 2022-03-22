Tiwa Savage Announces First Headline Tour in The US

Nigeria's Queen of Afrobeats is set to set the North American cities on fire with her upcoming 'Water & Garri' tour, which kicks off on May 15 in New York City.
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has finally announced her upcoming 17-date North American tour! The Somebody's Son songstress gave wind of an upcoming world tour while hanging out with BBC Radio 1Xtra's host Remi Burgz, late last week. Today the dates for Savage's US leg have been released, with tickets being made available to the public on March 25th. The tour's namesake comes from Savage's 2021 EP 'Water & Gari', and kicks off on May 15, in New York City and will see its conclusion in Toronto, Canada on June 19.
The Nigerian-born-Britain-raised star's Water & Gari EP topped charts and featured an impressive lineup of features from international musical heavyweights, creating a genre-bending project of our dreams. Features include American performer Nas, as the rapper lent his lyrical expertise to track 'Work Fada"', R&B legend Brandy on Somebody's Son, and up-and-coming Ghanaian talent Amaarae.
On the upcoming tour, Savage couldn't hide her excitement at taking on the global stages. "It's crazy to believe but this is actually my first North American tour! I've had so much from my US fans so I'm super excited to come and play there." Savage's presence in Western markets is notable as the singer became the first female artist to win the Best African Act honors at MTV's 2018 European Music Awards, and has been honored by US high fashion publication Vogue as one of the 'Most Inspirational Women', while also becoming one of the first African artists to have a Billboard magazine cover dedicated to them.
The Nigerian superstar is due to be back in New York City later this year, as she's set to perform at LETSGETFR.EE, alongside the likes of Wizkid, Tems, Mr. Eazi and international names Missy Elliot, Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis, Bas, Jhene Aiko and too many more name. The festival, created by AFROPUNK founder Matthew Morgan is set to be hosted in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this August.
Check out Tiwa Savage's 2022 North American tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25.
Sun May 15 - New York, NY - Warsaw
Fri May 20 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Sun May 22 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
Wed May 25 - Seattle, WA - Nuemos
Fri May 27 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Sun May 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theater
Tues May 31 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Thu June 2 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall
Fri June 3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sun June 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
Thu June 9 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory
Fri June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Sun June 12 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
Wed June 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Thu June 16 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Fri June 17 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
Sun June 19 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
Sat Aug 20 - Queens, NY LETSGETFR.EE
