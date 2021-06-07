politics
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 07, 2021 04:20AM EST
(Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: (AFP OUT) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on April 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are scheduled to discuss a range of bilateral issues and hold a joint press conference later in the day.

#KeepItOn: Nigerians Tweet in Defiance of Government's Twitter Ban

Despite the threat of prosecution, Nigerians continue to tweet about major events happening in the country amid the government's recent Twitter ban.

This past Friday, the Nigerian government officially banned Twitter's operations within the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the announcement in Abuja. The move comes after President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet was found to have violated Twitter's community standards and subsequently deleted. President Buhari's tweet was reportedly "[threatening] to punish regional secessionists" just two days prior to the ban.

READ: Nigeria Suspends Twitter After President Buhari's Posts Were Removed

As with many African who are often subjected to intermittent internet shutdowns and social media bans, Nigerians have found a way around the Twitter ban. Using virtual private networks (VPNs) and the more costly fixed broadband, Nigerians in the country have continued to tweet under the online banner of #KeepItOn while also sharing events happening within the country that are seemingly being suppressed during this time. This however, may come at a major personal cost.

Al Jazeera reports that Nigeria's Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, has ordered that those found circumventing the Twitter ban be prosecuted immediately. Details around the prosecution in terms of possible fines or time behind bars, have not been shared as yet.

The Nigerian government has, however, denied that the ban is a result of the President's tweet having been deleted. According to the BBC, they have cited fake news and misinformation as the main cause for the ban saying, "There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences."

From Your Site Articles
social media ban twitter nigeria #keepiton activism politics
News Brief
Supplied

Veteran South African Actress Shaleen Surtie Richards Dies In Her Sleep

The 66-year-old was in Cape Town filming a TV series when she met her untimely death.

In what many have described as an emotionally-taxing year, legendary South African actress Shaleen Surtie Richards' passing has added to our collective heartbreak. The 66-year-old TV and theatre actress died in her sleep at a guesthouse in Edgemead, Cape Town according to her friend and fellow actress Lizz Meiring. "It is surmised that she died peacefully in her sleep. There are no signs of trauma, of criminal activity or of suicide nor do we think it was COVID-related," shared Meiring in an interview with East Coast Radio.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Nigerian Prophet And Televangelist TB Joshua Dies

The influential preacher and televangelist died shortly after wrapping up a sermon at his church in Lagos, on the evening of June 5.