Damola Durosomo
Apr. 06, 2020 10:28AM EST
Image via Wikimedia Commons

Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele, Arrested for Throwing Party During Coronavirus Lockdown

Naira Marley, who was also in attendance, has also turned himself in according to local reports.

Star Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, rapper JJC Skillz, were arrested on Monday after hosting a party at their home which violated Lagos' coronavirus lockdown order.

The actress came under fire over the weekend, when footage of a party she threw for her husband's birthday began circulating on social media. The clips showed several people, including fellow Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and Nigerian rapper Naira Marley, gathered inside of Akindele's Lagos home. According to a report from Pulse Nigeria, Marley also turned himself in on Monday for attending the function and will be arraigned.

Akindele had previously appeared in a "Stay At Home" video campaign to raise awareness about hygiene and safety protocols to help combat the outbreak. This "hypocrisy" drew angry responses from Nigerians on Twitter, with many calling the action harmful and irresponsible.

Akindele later took to social media on Sunday to apologize for the party, claiming that all of the people attending the party had been already living in the house before the lockdown was put in place. "Nobody came from their houses to party with us," said the actress. "I am sorry if I misled you with the video, I appreciate your concerns and I promise to practice what we preach."

"I promise to always support the government in creating more awareness to eradicate this pandemic," she added.

She and her husband plead guilty to charges connected to breaking the Lagos State Infectious Disease 2020 regulation under the Public Health Law, according to CNN. They have not yet been sentenced.

Akindele is one of the country's biggest films stars, she rose to fame in the 2000s after starring in the best-selling comedy Jenifa. She's starred in a string of Nollywood movies and series since, including The Return of Jenifa and Chief Daddy.

Nigeria's largest city is currently under a 14-day lockdown. The country has reported overt 200 cases, most of which have occurred in Lagos. The death toll in Nigeria reached five over the weekend.

