The Netherlands Returns Nigeria's Centuries-Old Stolen Artefact

Prince Edun Akenzua (L) speaks with retired hospital consultant Mark Walker (R) holding two bronze artefacts he returned to the Benin kingdom during a ceremony in Benin City, Nigeria, on June 20, 2014. Two statues from among thousands of works of art looted by British soldiers in the 19th century have been returned to Nigeria, prompting calls for other "stolen" treasures to be repatriated. For more than a century, the artefacts from the "Benin Bronzes" collection had been in the family of retired medical consultant Mark Walker, whose grandfather was involved in a 1897 British raid in which they were taken.