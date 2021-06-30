Nigerian Authorities Arrest Biafran Leader Nnamdi Kanu

Photo credit should read MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu, wears a Jewish prayer shawl as he leave his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, to meet veterans of the Nigerian civil war, whose 50th anniversary will be commemorated on May 30. The war was triggered when the Igbo people, the main ethnic group in the southeast, declared an independent breakaway state, the Republic of Biafra.