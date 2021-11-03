lagos fashion week
Nov. 03, 2021
Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Lagos Fashion Week 2021:The Most Stylish Looks We Saw

Lagos Fashion Week has established itself as the fashion event of the continent. Here are the best looks we saw this year.

Following a year where fashion week in Lagos had to go on an unplanned pause — due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Nigerian END SARS protests against police brutality — Africa's fashion capital has opened its doors once again to welcome global insiders for Lagos Fashion Week 2021. Over the last 10 years, Lagos Fashion Week has established itself as the fashion event of the continent, drawing in stylish fashion enthusiasts from within and outside Africa to it.

Regardless of these changes to the flow of Lagos Fashion Week, the event remains, at its core, primarily the same: a platform for designers to showcase their work to a global and local audience. This year, to adapt to the restrictions of COVID-19, Lagos Fashion Week took place in a series of digital showcases, off-site runway presentations, and a physical runway show at the Federal Palace Hotel on Lagos Island from the 27th to 31st of October 2021. With a calendar that featured emerging and established designers like LVMH finalist Orange Culture and recent inaugural African Fashion Up Prize winner Emmy Kasbit, the week made for a beautiful showcase on the runways and the streets of Lagos.

Here are some of the most colorful and daring outfits we saw during Lagos Fashion Week 2021.


Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

Photo by Chuchu Ojekwe (Instagram: @chuchuojekwe)

