Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 22, 2021 09:56AM EST
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images.

WizKid performs on stage at The O2 Arena on October 19, 2019 in London, England

Here Are The 14th Headies Music Awards Winners

Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Joeboy , Niniola, Master KG and more have bagged wins at this year's highly anticipated Headies awards.

The Headies have named the winners for the 14th edition of one of Nigeria's coveted annual music awards. The glamourous award ceremony which took place this past Sunday evening at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria was stunning. The lead nominee Fireboy DML walked away with the most wins. Wizkid, Joeboy, Master KG, Bad Boy Timz and other Nigerian stars scored wins.

Read: MTV Postpones MAMAs Amid Report Detailing Bobi Wine's Abuse

Fireboy DML secured four award wins, including wins for "Best Pop Album" for Apollo and "Best R&B" single for "Tattoo". Nigerian singer Niniola bagged an award for "Best Vocal Performance" for her hit single "Addicted". Wizkid was this year's Headies favourite and snatched both the "Headies' Viewers' Choice" award as well as the "Artiste of the Year". South African DJ, Master KG, secured a notable win taking home the "African Artiste Recognition" award. Young upcoming singer and songwriter, Bad Boy Timz, received the "Rookie of the Year" award.

The Headies included live performances from Fireboy DML which were streamed live to Nigerian audiences, according to Bella Naija. The award show started in 2006 and initially focused on Nigeria's hip-hop scene. The awards have grown to include other music genres and categories including the latest, "Songwriter of The Year". The event was hosted by Nigerian comedian Bovi alongside the gorgeous Nigerian actress and model Nancy Isime.

Below is the full list of winners. A comprehensive list of the winners and nominees can be found here.

Best R&B Single
Fireboy DML

Best Recording of The Year
Ozymandias- Brymo


Best Music Video of The Year
1 Milli - Davido By Director K


Producer of The Year
Pheelz - Billionaire by Teni


Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola - Addicted


Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Praiz - Under The Sky


Best Street Hop Artiste
Mayorkun - Geng


Rookie of The Year
Bad Boy Tims - MJ


Best Pop Single
Nobody - DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi


Best Collabo
Ladipoe and Simi - Know you


Best Alternative song
Moelogo - I wonder


Best Rap Single
Falz - Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

Best R&B Album
Fireboy DML - Tears, laughter and goosebumps


Best Alternative Album
Roots - The Cavemen


Next Rated
Omah -Lay

Viewers Choice Award
Wizkid


Songwriter of the Year
Simi - Duduke


Best Pop Award
Fireboy - Apollo


Lyricist on The Roll
Ilbliss Goretti - Country


African Artiste Recognition Award
Master KG


Headies Revelation
Fireboy DML


Best Rap Album
God's Engineering - AQ


Song of The Year
Nobody- DJ Neptune feat. Joeboy and Mr Eazi


Artiste of The Year
Wizkid

