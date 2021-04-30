The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April)
Featuring Burna Boy, Davido x Ckay, Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, Laycon, Mr Eazi and more.
Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we had on repeat this month.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Burna Boy 'Kilometre'
Burna Boy unleashed his brand new single, "Kilometre." The Chopstix-produced song sees the Nigerian superstar singing about the distance he's traveled, literally and figuratively, to reach his current level as one of the top African artists in the world. "Kilometre" is an energetic track built on a repetitive refrain that will get stuck in people's heads and soundtrack many a dance floor to come.
Adekunle Gold 'It Is What It Is'
Adekunle Gold shares his new single and music video for "It Is What It Is," a song about acceptance and remaining calm and centered in the face of life's adversities. "The truth about freedom is it is only found in clarity of self," Adekunle mentions. "I believe this song is about letting yourself be free from every other voice but the one guiding you internally."
Davido 'La La' ft. Ckay
Davido just dropped the playful music video for his A Better Time cut "La La," featuring Ckay. The video follows Davido, Ckay and Peruzzi as they play a football game between team 30BG and team Boyfriend FC. Get into the Dalia Dias-directed clip above.
Laycon 'Fall for Me' ft. YKB
Nigerian rapper Laycon has dropped his highly-anticipated new album, Shall We Begin, which features appearances from the likes of Mayorkun, Joeboy, Teni, and Terri across its 12 songs. The album's lead single "Fall For Me," featuring YKB," is a highly-infectious affair paired with a trippy music video. Check it out above.
Mr Eazi 'The Don'
Mr Eazi came through with a new 'short film' to accompany "The Don," the standout single off his Something Else EP. The extended video, directed by Babs, starts off with a prison transportation scene in which 'The Don' (Mr Eazi) is broken out of police capture and taken to back to the area he rules over. The rest of the visual is packed with striking shots of kids getting "Don Eazi" tattoos, dancers with creepy clown masks and a beautiful waterfall scene.
Rema 'Bounce'
Rema shared the new music video for his latest single, "Bounce." In the new clip, the Mavin Records star takes us to a place that can only best described as Mad Max-meets-Burning Man as he celebrates, well, "booty bounce." It's a wild post-apocalyptic affair that matches the fast-paced freneticism of the single and its Don Jazzy-produced beat. Jazzy also appears in the video.
Le Mav 'Supersonic' ft. Tay Iwar
Leading alté scene producer Le Mav has crafted hits for the likes of Santi, Odunsi the Engine and AYLØ. While the rising Nigerian artist gears up for the release of his debut solo project he's sharing this new bouncy, keys-lead single alongside Tay Iwar, who he's collaborated previously on their joint project GOLD. Get into the smooth vibes of "Supersonic" above.
Crayon 'Too Correct' ft. Rema
Nigeria's Crayon has released the visuals for his hit single "Too Correct" featuring Rema. The single comes off Crayon's critically-acclaimed Twelve A.M EP. The "Too Correct" music video is stunning and merges class with sexiness effortlessly. That visual approach is fitting for the upbeat single, which is built on distinct amapiano keys.
Zlatan 'Cho Cho' ft. Davido & Mayorkun
Zlatan dropped his new dance single "Cho Cho" which features Davido and Mayorkun. "Cho Cho" is a fast, upbeat single that is best listened to on your feet. The song is composed with rhythmic tones from West African percussion wind instruments. Davido's verse is as powerful as the song's bass — and Mayorkun and Zlatan's verses make this a high energy track.
Falz 'Squander' Remix ft. Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar
Nigerian award-winning rapper, songwriter, and actor Falz makes his debut into the South African music scene with a remix of his hit single "Squander" featuring South Africa's Kamo Mphela, Mpura, and SayFar alongside the Nigerian Afro-House queen Niniola, who was on the original. Produced by Young Willis and SayFar, the single has an infectious energy that will get you dancing in no time.
Joeboy 'Door' ft. Kwesi Arthur
Joeboy dropped the remix to his single "Door" as well as the music video. He recruited Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur on both the remix and the accompanying visuals for the track. Musically, the remix is fairly similar to the original version of "Door" with the addition of Kwesi Arthur's verses which help step up the lyricism and overall atmosphere of the track. The synergy between the two artists is seamless.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- Does Kenya Really Have A Naija Music Problem? - OkayAfrica ›
- The Struggle Of Making It In Nigerian Music As A New Artist ... ›
- These Nigerian Music Video Clichés Need To Go, Now - OkayAfrica ›
- The 7 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (March) - OkayAfrica ›
- Joe Kay Focuses on Nigerian Music in This Episode of Soulection ... ›
- The Politics of the Nigerian Music Industry - OkayAfrica ›
- Ric Hassani Wants to Remind You Nigerian Music Is More Than ... ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›