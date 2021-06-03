heat of the month
Music
OkayAfrica
Jun. 03, 2021 02:03PM EST
(YouTube)

Olamide "Rock"

The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring Olamide, Seyi Shay x Yemi Alade, Skales x Davido, Ruger, Mr Eazi x Popcaan x Dre Skull and more.

Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we had on repeat this month.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Olamide 'Rock'

Nigerian artist Olamide has released his latest single "Rock" with the accompanying music video. The track is the first to be featured from his upcoming 10-track album UY Scuti, titled after one of the largest known red stars. "Rock" is a mellow and flirtatious little number that stays true to Olamide's distinct sound. It's certainly a smooth jam you'll have repeating over and over again on your various playlists, trust us. "The song is saying my lady doesn't have to do too much to impress me — I love you already," Olamide mentions.

Find out more

Seyi Shay & Yemi Alade 'Pempe'

Nigerian artists Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade have teamed up for an explosive collaboration titled "Pempe". "Pempe" is a vibrant and mid-paced number that exemplifies a quintessential Afrobeats song and everything that makes it infectious. Mixed and mastered by the inimitable Kel P, the song is a seamless and fun collaboration between the two artists.

Find out more

Ruger 'Bounce'

With his pink hair and eye-patch Ruger is becoming one of the new breakout artists coming out of the highly-competitive and saturated Nigerian music scene. "Bounce," the highlight from his Pandemic EP, has been rising in the Nigerian charts and, with just one listen, it's easy to tell why this sugary and addictive track is a hit.

Find out more

Skales & Davido 'This Your Body'

Skales, who boasts over a decade in Nigeria's music scene, has dropped his newest offering featuring Davido "This Your Body". The upbeat dance number is reminiscent of Skales' earlier music career that propelled him into the limelight On this latest single, Skales pulled in Davido, known to place a golden touch on any track he features on. Even though it starts off with a quick pace, the fun "This Your Body" single is produced with a distinct amapiano-influenced bassline.

Find out more

Lojay & Sarz 'Tonongo'

Up-and-coming Nigerian artist Lojay connected with producer Sarz for this highly-addictive single "Tonongo," a song which is about Sarz's experience of falling in love with a stripper. "'Tonongo' is about expressing the depth of emotion that lies beyond the surface," Lojay mentions. "The single was inspired by the atmosphere of a strip club - moody and dark — a fitting ode to the dancer the song was written about. I enjoy the duality of the song. It ended up making itself and that's the beauty of it, the beauty of music. It's so spiritual. I'm just a vessel. I hope people relate to it and find beauty in it."

Find out more

Mr Eazi & Dre Skull 'Sekkle & Bop' ft. Popcaan

The always-present Mr Eazi connects with Mixpak label boss Dre Skull and Jamaican star Popcaan for this new bashment riddim "Sekkle & Bop." This one is sure to get plenty of plays on dance floors across both sides of the Alantic as summer heats up. Back in 2019 Dre Skull produced Mr Eazi's "Supernova" and in 2018, Dre Skull executive-produced Popcaan's album Forever after previously working on the Jamaican icon's critically-acclaimed debut, Where We Come From.

Find out more

Tekno x Mafikizolo 'Enjoy (Remix)'

Tekno dropped the remix to his upbeat and electric single "Enjoy" which was released towards the end of last year. The Nigerian artist enlisted South African Afropop duo, Mafikizolo, who have added their signature flair to both the remix itself and the accompanying visuals. The remix comes after Tekno's most recent single "Kata" which dropped last year as well as his debut 14-track album, Old Romance.

Find out more

Fireboy DML 'Lifestyle'

Buzzing Nigerian Fireboy DML shares the lavish music video for "LIfestyle," the latest highlight from his standout album Apollo. The video follows Fireboy as he gets into some trouble for his carefree lifestyle, and we see a day in the life of the singer as he plays FIFA with the boys, parties and much more.

Find out more

Spinall 'Sere Remix' ft. 6lack & Fireboy DML

Nigeria's DJ Spinall has officially dropped the remix for his latest massive hit single "Sere'', off his fifth studio album Grace. The "Sere" remix comes packed with power, especially, with the addition of American rapper 6lack to the banger that originally, only, featured Fireboy DML. The "Sere" remix is upbeat, yet also chilled enough for those moments when you just feel like kicking back.

Find out more

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
nigeria nigerian songs nigerian music afrobeats nigeria music african music heat of the month
News Brief
Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images.

David Diop Awarded 2021 International Booker Prize

French-Senegalese writer David Diop is the recipient of this year's International Booker Prize for his debut novel 'At Night All Blood Is Black'.

French-Senegalese writer, David Diop, has been awarded this year's prestigious International Booker Prize for his debut novel At Night All Blood Is Black. In a notable historic moment, he is also the first French writer to be awarded this literary prize, according to several reports. Diop had initially been longlisted for the prize alongside veteran Kenyan author, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, for his novel The Perfect Nine — the first ever entry to have been written in the indigenous African language of Gikuyu.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

YouTuber Menzi Mzimela Shares His Upcoming Dark Graphic Novel 'Mount Olympus'

Popular South African YouTuber Menzi Mzimela's new heroic graphic novel Mount Olympus merges African mythology with South Africa' hard-hitting reality of crime and survival.