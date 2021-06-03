The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (May)
Featuring Olamide, Seyi Shay x Yemi Alade, Skales x Davido, Ruger, Mr Eazi x Popcaan x Dre Skull and more.
Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we had on repeat this month.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Olamide 'Rock'
Nigerian artist Olamide has released his latest single "Rock" with the accompanying music video. The track is the first to be featured from his upcoming 10-track album UY Scuti, titled after one of the largest known red stars. "Rock" is a mellow and flirtatious little number that stays true to Olamide's distinct sound. It's certainly a smooth jam you'll have repeating over and over again on your various playlists, trust us. "The song is saying my lady doesn't have to do too much to impress me — I love you already," Olamide mentions.
Seyi Shay & Yemi Alade 'Pempe'
Nigerian artists Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade have teamed up for an explosive collaboration titled "Pempe". "Pempe" is a vibrant and mid-paced number that exemplifies a quintessential Afrobeats song and everything that makes it infectious. Mixed and mastered by the inimitable Kel P, the song is a seamless and fun collaboration between the two artists.
Ruger 'Bounce'
With his pink hair and eye-patch Ruger is becoming one of the new breakout artists coming out of the highly-competitive and saturated Nigerian music scene. "Bounce," the highlight from his Pandemic EP, has been rising in the Nigerian charts and, with just one listen, it's easy to tell why this sugary and addictive track is a hit.
Skales & Davido 'This Your Body'
Skales, who boasts over a decade in Nigeria's music scene, has dropped his newest offering featuring Davido "This Your Body". The upbeat dance number is reminiscent of Skales' earlier music career that propelled him into the limelight On this latest single, Skales pulled in Davido, known to place a golden touch on any track he features on. Even though it starts off with a quick pace, the fun "This Your Body" single is produced with a distinct amapiano-influenced bassline.
Lojay & Sarz 'Tonongo'
Up-and-coming Nigerian artist Lojay connected with producer Sarz for this highly-addictive single "Tonongo," a song which is about Sarz's experience of falling in love with a stripper. "'Tonongo' is about expressing the depth of emotion that lies beyond the surface," Lojay mentions. "The single was inspired by the atmosphere of a strip club - moody and dark — a fitting ode to the dancer the song was written about. I enjoy the duality of the song. It ended up making itself and that's the beauty of it, the beauty of music. It's so spiritual. I'm just a vessel. I hope people relate to it and find beauty in it."
Mr Eazi & Dre Skull 'Sekkle & Bop' ft. Popcaan
The always-present Mr Eazi connects with Mixpak label boss Dre Skull and Jamaican star Popcaan for this new bashment riddim "Sekkle & Bop." This one is sure to get plenty of plays on dance floors across both sides of the Alantic as summer heats up. Back in 2019 Dre Skull produced Mr Eazi's "Supernova" and in 2018, Dre Skull executive-produced Popcaan's album Forever after previously working on the Jamaican icon's critically-acclaimed debut, Where We Come From.
Tekno x Mafikizolo 'Enjoy (Remix)'
Tekno dropped the remix to his upbeat and electric single "Enjoy" which was released towards the end of last year. The Nigerian artist enlisted South African Afropop duo, Mafikizolo, who have added their signature flair to both the remix itself and the accompanying visuals. The remix comes after Tekno's most recent single "Kata" which dropped last year as well as his debut 14-track album, Old Romance.
Fireboy DML 'Lifestyle'
Buzzing Nigerian Fireboy DML shares the lavish music video for "LIfestyle," the latest highlight from his standout album Apollo. The video follows Fireboy as he gets into some trouble for his carefree lifestyle, and we see a day in the life of the singer as he plays FIFA with the boys, parties and much more.
Spinall 'Sere Remix' ft. 6lack & Fireboy DML
Nigeria's DJ Spinall has officially dropped the remix for his latest massive hit single "Sere'', off his fifth studio album Grace. The "Sere" remix comes packed with power, especially, with the addition of American rapper 6lack to the banger that originally, only, featured Fireboy DML. The "Sere" remix is upbeat, yet also chilled enough for those moments when you just feel like kicking back.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- The 7 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (March) - OkayAfrica ›
- The Struggle Of Making It In Nigerian Music As A New Artist ... ›
- The Politics of the Nigerian Music Industry - OkayAfrica ›
- Ric Hassani Wants to Remind You Nigerian Music Is More Than ... ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- Joe Kay Focuses on Nigerian Music in This Episode of Soulection ... ›
- The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April) - OkayAfrica ›