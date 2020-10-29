The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (October)

Riky Rick “Ungazincishi” (featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27f241d06cb37f9ecb5f94bd801f3195"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pHablNoXSDE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The song adds to the growing trend of the hybrid amapiano and hip-hop sound and it features the rapper <strong>Focalistic</strong>, who co-exists seamlessly between the two genres. <strong>Riky Rick </strong>is urging people not to deprive themselves of a nice time. He and producer Tyler ICU previously worked together on Dr Peppa's "What It Is". </p>
Anzo “Umfowethu”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b399f69e0db547a83d46519e2ee30a5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4FJX8iO-az4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Umfowethu" is the first official visual offering off 1020 Cartel's compilation EP <em>iSambulo</em>. The video perfectly conveys Anzo's storytelling visually. The music video was directed by renowned South African director<strong> Ofentse Mwase</strong> and was shot in Estcourt, KwaZulu Natal.</p>
Zanda Zakuza “Khaya Lam” (featuring Master KG and Prince Benza)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="07f810587dd044ca01cd310ebd9f152d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pS5b-mONPFo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Zanda Zakuza</strong> flips a classic gospel hymn for her new single with the assistance of label mates <strong>Master KG</strong> and <strong>Prince Benza</strong>. Open Mic Productions has—sort of—found a formula of having heartfelt or gospel lyrics sung on top of Bolo House chords. </p>
Mzukulu “Uyangithanda”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e39aea6bc1a6ebbfc9984037891f0316"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kST0m4bId9Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Fresh off the great vocal performance on the genre-defying <em>iSambulo</em>, the maskandi artist returns to his primary genre on "Uyangithanda", taken from his 4-track EP <em>Eyokuza</em>. In the song, Mzukulu sings about how not posting your partner on social media doesn't mean you don't love them.<br></p>
Soa Mattrix, Soulful G ”Uthando” (featuring Shaun 101)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81d46a122ef7eae3d1e621aa8bbdd62f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cB1TERquEYI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A visual representation of one of the hottest amapiano songs out at the moment. The song has been doing well both on radio and streaming platforms since its official release in July.</p>
DJ C-Live “Ziyawa” (featuring Musiholiq, Anzo, Just Bheki)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ed3dc1d7be3987c6bcc32095cdfdf7d2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jDYNwj_i6F4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The seasoned hip-hop deejay dropped the follow-up to his previous single "Potential" at the beginning of the month. The song features some of the best vocalists in the country at the moment—Musiholiq, Anzo and Just Bheki—crooning about how it's going down at their neighbours' and they are struggling to sleep and ignore the vibe.</p>
Mr Jazziq & Busta 929 “Vsop” (featuring Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mpura, Riky Rick, 9umba)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f6cf91fe099921c684b930e00ffc4833"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J91SWcOtx0M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The lyrics of this amapiano number are reminiscent of mid-2000s kwaito, with Zuma even borrowing a few lines from kwaito stalwarts <strong>DJ</strong> <strong>Cleo</strong> (<strong>Bleksem</strong>) and <strong>Big Nuz</strong>. The song is essentially a prayer about attaining a comfortable lifestyle and to get drunk because of "VSOP, not the normal one" referring to Hennessy.</p>
Makhadzi “Murahu” (featuring Mr Brown)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bcdc9ee7a194d636458db497a5e72fbf"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YIqailpjaX4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Murahu" is produced by Mr Brown who is also featured on the song."Murahu" achieved more than 50K streams on Apple Music in the weekend of its release. The song already has a dance challenge that has taken social media by storm. Her latest album, <em>Kokovha</em> went to number 1 on the album charts on all major DSPs.</p>
K.O “Lucky Star”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3f4562ef845ff4cee7fa2a1d913f5e73"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rQKOIrU6Gcs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is K.O's solo single after winning an award for Best Collaboration at this year's South African Music Awards. The ever evolving-veteran emcee switches flows on this string-heavy triumphant anthem. He is re-introducing himself ahead of his forthcoming fourth solo studio album, slated to drop mid-2021.</p>
Costa Titch “Blessings” (featuring AKA and Phantom Steeze)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1126322ee29e2800f10872046d32ecab"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N7_ptQVpOFI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is another hustler's anthem for everyone who wakes up early in the morning to get the bag. This is the second collaboration between the Titch Gang and the Megacy after the "Nkalalatha Remix". Also featured in the song is Costa's frequent collaborator, Phantom Steeze. "Blessings" contains a sample of Mizz and Rabs Vhafuwi's "Count Your Blessings", a classic South African house song, and is produced by MustBeDubz.</p>
Prince Kaybee “Tlogela Piano” (featuring RedRo8se)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a84d247756706739432eb626504e75e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k0-bByZOtEk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The only amapiano song in Prince Kaybee's new compilation album <em>Project Hope, </em>in which he works with women vocalists who entered a competition he ran on Twitter a few weeks ago. The hook, sung by one of the winners, RedRo8se, loosely translates to: "Kaybee, let the [ama]piano play". The song promises to be a crowd-pleaser and summer smash. </p>
Master Dee “Isaiah 26” (featuring Foster)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d322df923f7a066f37139cd5f84e4d5d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l0SakWZjRfY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"On that day this song will be sung in the land of Judah…" reads the verse in the Bible. Christians amongst other religions believe that on judgement day, horns will be blasted. The melodies and the title of this song perhaps suggest that this song will be played. "Isaiah 26" continues on the growing Cape Town gqom/gospel gqom sound, which Master Dee is a well respected player in.</p>
Kelly Khumalo “Ngathwala Ngaye” (featuring Mondli Ngcobo)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="96b377af9c8e9675a1f35f5aae2c2c87"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uYA4Qa-belU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This classic Afro-pop ballad sees <strong>Kelly Khumalo</strong> collaborate with <strong>Mondli Ngcobo</strong>, who is also the producer and majority songwriter on the singer's 7th studio album <em>The Voice of Africa</em>. The two croon about how much they love their partners so much that it feels unreal. The song is reminiscent of Khumalo's past collaborations with the late<strong> Robbie Malinga</strong>.</p>
Joocy “Ngithanda Wena” (featuring Q Twins & Mampintsha)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="454ffb3b9459897f838196bd47af32f5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LISxXhJC4oo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Joocy </strong>is back with a single taken from his newly released album <em>Soulmate</em>. The song is produced by <strong>Prince Bulo</strong> and it features his current labe lmates<strong> Q Twins</strong> and <strong>Mampintsha</strong>, his former label mate at Afrotainment.</p>
Shwi Nomtekhala “Uthando” (featuring Mnqobi Yazo & Nathi Mankayi)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f8cd93e84e140ea7e61bcb5a30446fb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HnNjCC35TPQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Uthando" sees the legendary maskandi duo take a different sonic direction, after being featured on songs by<strong> Kid X</strong> and <strong>Mlindo The Vocalist</strong> in recent years. The song employs the help of <strong>Nathi Mankayi</strong> and emerging artist<strong> Mnqobi Yazo</strong> who appears on the song's chorus, detailing how the love he was promised is non-existent. The song is co-produced by talented musician Ndu (Ndumiso Mdletshe), one half of <strong>Blaq Diamond</strong>.</p>
DJ LAG “Jungle” (featuring NOTA)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82e17fde5094d2a1d6d7cd5b37e5d153"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CjVQHfyLWjo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The self-proclaimed gqom king is back with another single after the production credit on Beyonce's "My Power" and his 2019 EP <em>Uhuru.</em> On "Jungle", NOTA delivers enchanting vocals on top of Lag's thumping gqom beat. The track is taken from his <em>2pack </em>EP which also includes an instrumental version of the song, for those that prefer their gqom without vocals.</p>
J Molley “Ang'na Stress” (featuring Costa Titch & Yanga Chief)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd5c1af09270485d147e295e903dfb09"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qB5uZUR_i6g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Ang'na Stress" was first released as a single ahead of J Molley's album <em>All Is Fair In Love & War</em> which eventually dropped on the 16th. The song's trippy visuals, directed by Grimmshots and Brian Nkosi, show the rappers flexing with cash and living it up, stress free. </p>
Muzi “Makhoza”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="11b9b3fe0149ac705a3fc16f1e1d3841"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8LMAnx0nKQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The loss of a parent(s) is one of the worst tragedies a person can experience in their lifetime. On "Makhoza", Muzi details it from the time he got the news that his mother is no more to how his daughter Zeno won't ever get to meet her grandmother. The visuals portray how life goes on, but you feel stuck or lost, with Muzi sitting down in a deserted place and watching the sun rise and set. All this is on a frame structure to perhaps symbolise how that feeling is hard to erase from one's memory. </p>
Seba Kaapstad “Konke”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf45c118d3f1d166ca751b7cdd101bfd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DaHZSn8UgYg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Seba Kaapstad is back with bright and colorful visuals for their new track "Konke" taken from their upcoming album of the same name. The quartet's lead vocalists Manana and Zoë Modiga gracefully sing and rap over a jazzy neo-soul beat about their aspirations: "I want it all!" Manana's solo album also dropped this month and Zoë's album is still streaming well.</p>
AKA “Casino” (featuring Sho Madjozi and Flvme)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="930334ebda545a43dbef3c374908c941"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sFdaIRLBQtU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Sticking with his winning formula of sampling dance music, the Supa Mega is back with "Casino" which samples London music producers Route 94's "My Love". He enlists rappers Sho Madjozi and Flvme to assist him in floating on the 808-log drum bassline of the song's beat, produced by Gemini Major. </p>
Ranks ATM "Different" (featuring Emtee & Riky Rick)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e18c9cdc1dde7ecdb0ebe90b08acabfe"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6xbDQo_kNCs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Swati trapper and ATM (African Trap Movement) member, Ranks ATM released the Emtee and Riky Rick assisted "Different" at the beginning of the month, ahead of his debut solo EP <em>Substance Music</em>. Ranks showcases his different flow and melodies on the Young2unnsBeats-produced beat. Riky Rick delivers an introspective verse while the ATM frontrunner swerves on the song's infectious chorus.</p>
Touchline “Abafana Aba Hot” (featuring K.O)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c16c6d5eab70bbe4f977635b1642e6b7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hcsXZDSeg0U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Thembisa lyricist, known for his dope freestyles and bars, has released his second single for the year, a scorcher simply titled "Abafana Aba Hot" and featuring K.O. In his verse, Touchline raps about how he used to ride in a taxi and now he is in his car relaxing. He even refers to himself as Thembisa's tourist attraction. </p>
ZuluMecca “Food and Liquor” (featuring Stogie T)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e00a9cc55f24ff15c998d29b5468f078"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DL_sNPPugW8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>After dropping an impressive #FreestyleFriday verse, ZuluMecca has linked up with Stogie T for "Food and Liquor". The song shares a title with Lupe Fiasco's acclaimed 2006 debut album and like it, the song is a pleasure to listen to, especially if you consider yourself a hip-hop head and purist. The talented rapper/actor took to Twitter to share how the song is the "biggest thing to happen to me in my music career thus far."</p>
Buhlebendalo “Mdali”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8a86604c226e27c26c85c38e52e0de75"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CliQd6xwRvc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The powerful and enchanting visuals display the social ills that are experienced by women in today's society. The song is essentially a prayer for the Lord's mercy and a call for God to intervene. Towards the end of the video, we see women representing different religious and spiritual groups dance while Buhlebendalo sings "Amen".</p>
<h2>Follow our MZANSI HEAT playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/7uSFOFdQlPFu88DdCaKAzT?si=zcz3ENwaR-iV3CEFD42fpg" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/mzansi-heat/pl.d101b55489924858b491525fe674277a" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/7uSFOFdQlPFu88DdCaKAzT" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/mzansi-heat/pl.d101b55489924858b491525fe674277a" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>