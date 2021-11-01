nigeria
Music
Nov. 01, 2021
Photo courtesy of the artist.
Simi.

The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring Simi, Burna Boy, Tems, Reekado Banks, Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage and more.

Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we've had on repeat this month.

Simi 'Woman'

SImi shares a stunning song and music video for "Woman," a track that sheds light the barriers placed on women across societies and showcases female strength. The ear-grabbing single is built on a afrobeat-leaning production that interpolates lyrics from Fela Kuti and others. Earlier this month, Simi kicked off the #NobodyLikeWoman campaign, a storytelling challenge for women to share some of the unique and harrowing stigmas they deal with.

Burna Boy 'Want It All' feat. Polo G

Nigerian musician Burna Boy is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Grammy-award winning artist has teamed up with American rapper Polo G to bring fans a love letter to himself in the form of latest single "Want It All." Thetrack comes as a fresh take on the Afrofusion music genre and has some noticeable hip-hop elements buried between the lines. The West African crooner's third single of the year manifests as an introspective piece, highlighting the journey the star has been on and how he made his dreams a reality. And the music video visuals certainly boast a happy-go-lucky, grateful Burna.

Tems 'Crazy Tings'

Tems has graced fans with a sultry music video to go along with equally as tantalizing lead single Crazy Tings. Conceptualized by the multitalented Tems, and directed by UAX, the music video follows a sensual Tems as she sings about needing space from a lying partner.

Reekado Banks 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'

Nigerian singer and songwriter Reekado Banks is back with a track that is as socially important as it is a banger. The 27-year-old Afrobeats crooner has returned with endearing track 'Ozumba Mbadiwe', honoring the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that saw the Nigerian government authorize an onslaught of attacks on Nigerian citizens for their anti-government demonstrations.

Tiwa Savage 'Somebody’s Son' ft. Brandy

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage drops the new music video for "Somebody's Son," her standout collaboration with Brandy taken from her recent Water & Garri EP. The new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, is a captivating and playful affair featuring both the Nigerian and American stars dueting together as the many possible sons pass by their set. Tiwa Savage has called "Somebody's Son" a "full-circle moment with her all time idol."

Wande Coal 'Come My Way'

Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way." Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams.

Mayorkun 'Back in Office'

Mayorkun's "Back In Office" with his new single and music video. The single adds a slight amapiano twist to the Nigerian artist's afro-fusion sound. Its accompanying music video is a major affair with sees him reimagining himself as the real mayor of Lagos.

Savage & Buju 'Confident'

Rising Nigerian newcomer Savage has released his debut album Utopia and people are paying attention. This comes after the fast-rising artist recently released singles ''Confident", featuring buzzing Nigerian Buju, and "Rosemary" featuring Victony, giving fans a taste of what's to come in his first major project.

TENI 'MOSLADO'

Teni comes through with the new music video for "Moslado," one of the clear highlight tracks from her album Wondaland. The Nigerian artist unveals her new alter-ego, Makanaki in this new 90s-style music video directed by Alien, inspired by Missy Elliott's classic visuals. "To me, Wondaland is a complete body of work that best introduces Teni the Entertainer and who I am to different people and also to me," Teni explained to Native.


News Brief

This Somali Song Is (Finally) Going Viral On TikTok

Nimco Happy's hit 'Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life)' truly is the love song the world deserves.

If there's one thing TikTok, the popular video-sharing app is can do, is use its platform to help international artists reach the world.

The latest in viral, career-changing trend is brought to you by Somalian artist Nimco Happy and her undeniably catchy pop tune "Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life)." The upbeat pop track has swarmed online spaces and we're all running towards her for more.

Nimco's reputation in Somalia and East Africa is already booming. East Africans are definitely calling us late to the party, as the hit single has been around for 5 years and is popularly played at weddings and other formal events. But, it wasn't until the song went viral on TikTok, and then on Twitter and Instagram that the world got wind of the superstar. So viral, in fact, that Nimco has recently signed with Polydor Records, a subsidiary of Universal, according to Buzzfeed News.

The song is a perfect representation of the fun-filled mixed bag that so many African songs manifest as, as the love song is sung in Somali, English, Arabic, and Swahili. Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Nimco Happy says, "Wallahi, I felt happy, elated. [...] I can't describe it in words, but I felt overjoyed, I felt like the world had finally recognized me. That I'm known internationally."

And known she certainly is. Besides having the song attached to over 100,000 TikTok videos, supermodel Bella Hadid posted Nimco's performance to her 47 million Instagram followers, while Cardi B shared a video of her and her sister Hennesy dancing along to the hit single. South African comedian Trevor Noah also stayed on trend by posting a video of him singing along to it on The Daily Show's TikTok account.

The song is now available for stream on Spotify.

With a distribution deal on hand and millions of people singing along and sharing the love, we're excited for the Somalian talent and where she'll go from here.

Watch Nimco Happy's iconic performance of 'Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life)' here.

Nimco Happy - Isii Nafta - Baydhabo Janaay - Best Song - Official Video HD www.youtube.com

