The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (October)
Featuring Simi, Burna Boy, Tems, Reekado Banks, Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage and more.
Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we've had on repeat this month.
Simi 'Woman'
SImi shares a stunning song and music video for "Woman," a track that sheds light the barriers placed on women across societies and showcases female strength. The ear-grabbing single is built on a afrobeat-leaning production that interpolates lyrics from Fela Kuti and others. Earlier this month, Simi kicked off the #NobodyLikeWoman campaign, a storytelling challenge for women to share some of the unique and harrowing stigmas they deal with.
Burna Boy 'Want It All' feat. Polo G
Nigerian musician Burna Boy is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Grammy-award winning artist has teamed up with American rapper Polo G to bring fans a love letter to himself in the form of latest single "Want It All." Thetrack comes as a fresh take on the Afrofusion music genre and has some noticeable hip-hop elements buried between the lines. The West African crooner's third single of the year manifests as an introspective piece, highlighting the journey the star has been on and how he made his dreams a reality. And the music video visuals certainly boast a happy-go-lucky, grateful Burna.
Tems 'Crazy Tings'
Tems has graced fans with a sultry music video to go along with equally as tantalizing lead single Crazy Tings. Conceptualized by the multitalented Tems, and directed by UAX, the music video follows a sensual Tems as she sings about needing space from a lying partner.
Reekado Banks 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'
Nigerian singer and songwriter Reekado Banks is back with a track that is as socially important as it is a banger. The 27-year-old Afrobeats crooner has returned with endearing track 'Ozumba Mbadiwe', honoring the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that saw the Nigerian government authorize an onslaught of attacks on Nigerian citizens for their anti-government demonstrations.
Tiwa Savage 'Somebody’s Son' ft. Brandy
Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage drops the new music video for "Somebody's Son," her standout collaboration with Brandy taken from her recent Water & Garri EP. The new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, is a captivating and playful affair featuring both the Nigerian and American stars dueting together as the many possible sons pass by their set. Tiwa Savage has called "Somebody's Son" a "full-circle moment with her all time idol."
Wande Coal 'Come My Way'
Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way." Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams.
Mayorkun 'Back in Office'
Mayorkun's "Back In Office" with his new single and music video. The single adds a slight amapiano twist to the Nigerian artist's afro-fusion sound. Its accompanying music video is a major affair with sees him reimagining himself as the real mayor of Lagos.
Savage & Buju 'Confident'
Rising Nigerian newcomer Savage has released his debut album Utopia and people are paying attention. This comes after the fast-rising artist recently released singles ''Confident", featuring buzzing Nigerian Buju, and "Rosemary" featuring Victony, giving fans a taste of what's to come in his first major project.
TENI 'MOSLADO'
Teni comes through with the new music video for "Moslado," one of the clear highlight tracks from her album Wondaland. The Nigerian artist unveals her new alter-ego, Makanaki in this new 90s-style music video directed by Alien, inspired by Missy Elliott's classic visuals. "To me, Wondaland is a complete body of work that best introduces Teni the Entertainer and who I am to different people and also to me," Teni explained to Native.
