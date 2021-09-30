The 8 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (September)
Featuring Tems, Adekunle Gold x Davido, Olamide, Joeboy, Wavy The Creator x WurlD and more.
Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we've had on repeat this month.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Tems 'Crazy Tings'
Tems came in hot off her feature on Drake's Certified Lover Boy and the massive popularity of "Essence," with "Crazy Tings," the first taste we heard off her If Orange Was A Place EP, which also dropped this month. Get into this addictive and bounce-heavy Guiltybeatz production above. If Orange Was A Place also features a single guest appearance from American singer Brent Faiyaz — who lends his vocals to "Found" — and production from Jonah Christian.
Adekunle Gold & Davido 'High'
Two Nigerian heavyweights — Adekunle Gold and Davido — stars link up for the first time in the addictive, Pheelz-produced jam "High." Adekunle mentions: "I wanted to write a song about something that made you forget your worries. This came with ease as most things do when you are grateful for life and living it on a high." To which Davido adds. "It's my first proper collab with AG! It's been a long time coming, and it's f***ing fire. It's gonna get you real lit, as it should."
Olamide 'Jailer' ft. Jaywillz
Olamide shares the music video for another highlight from his UY Scuti album, "Jailer," featuring up-and-comer Jaywillz, who steals the spotlight in the chorus. Olamide doesn't miss and this one's yet another example of that.
Joeboy 'Alcohol'
Joeboy returns after the success of Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic with the highly-addictive new single "Alcohol," which was produced by Tempoe. "After the release of my debut album... I disconnected from the world," Joeboy mentions. "In the midst of the peace and quiet I desperately craved, I was finding myself, reflecting and looking forward to the next stage of my career. While indulging and sometimes, over indulging in certain vices that have kept my mind at ease."
Wavy The Creator 'Harmonies' Ft. WurlD
Wavy The Creator connected with WurlD for the hypnotic, bass-heavy production "Harmonies." Wavy describes the track as "an Afro-futuristic sound, that is sexy, sultry, provocative yet a classy declaration of intimacy between two people." Get lost in it above.
Johnny Drille 'loving is harder'
Nigerian afro-folk artist and Mavin Recrods signee Johnny Drille shared his new album, Before We Fall Asleep, last week. Its highlight track, "Loving Is Harder" above, digs into the dynamics of a dysfunctional relationship over acoustic guitar and keys.
Hbee x Ice Prince 'Only One'
Hbee, real name Jackson Ekene Mba, is an emerging Nigerian afropop and afro-fusion singer from Enugu, Nigeria. In this new once he connects with veteran Ice Prince for a sweet tune about being with your one true love.
Oxlade 'Ojuju'
Oxlade shared the new music video for "Ojuju," the standout track from his recent Eclipse EP. Watch above.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- The Politics of the Nigerian Music Industry - OkayAfrica ›
- The 7 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April) - OkayAfrica ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- Here's a Playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›