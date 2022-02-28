TI Blaze Drops 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' EP Featuring Olamide & Blxckie
The Nigerian singer-songwriter continues his rise as he delivers a noteworthy debut EP.
Nigerian singer-songwriter TI Blaze is holding up his namesake with his newly released debut The Fresh Prince of Lagos EP—a 6-track project that showcases a unique, uplifting, and clear vision of his musical talent.
As one of the newer faces on the block, Blaze's golden thread throughout his EP is stories of the life of hustling he hopes to leave behind, and the hope he has for the life he is working himself towards. His lionhearted lyrics blend beautifully with the upbeat, contemporary Afropop music it's accompanied by—without taking away from the importance of the singer's words.
Listeners are able to enjoy the singer's inspirational tunes as they are so relatable and accessible while allowing you to dance with no cares in the world. "Try," perhaps the song with the most grit, illustrates a clear story of struggle and the determination to create a better life for oneself. The EP features Nigerian rap great Olamide on single "Sometimes (Remix)," with both tracks landing on Apple Music's Top 100 Nigeria and Top 25 Lagos music charts after the song went viral on TikTok.
Fellow Nigerian singer-songwriter Rasaqi and South African breakout star Blxckie lend their talents on track "Basic"—the cross-continental collaboration delivery of a serene blend of Amapiano instrumentals with TI Blaze's typical Afropop delivery. Blaze's exciting song "Gbedu" makes a roaring appearance on the EP, while "Oba" featuring Nigerian singer Barry Jhay promises to keep to the standard of a well-crafted, well-executed project from one of Nigeria's rising stars.
Listen to TI Blaze's debut EP The Fresh Prince of Lagos here.
- These 10 Nigerian Songs Are Turning 15 In 2022 - OkayAfrica ›
- The Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 18 Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- Why Nigerian Musicians Prosper More Globally Than Other African ... ›
- Does Kenya Really Have A Naija Music Problem? - OkayAfrica ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- 4 Artists You Should Know From Nigeria's Growing Electronic Scene ... ›
- Here's a Playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home - OkayAfrica ›
- The Best Nigerian Music Videos of 2018 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April) - OkayAfrica ›
- Apple Music Launches Beats 1 'Africa Now' Playlist Show - OkayAfrica ›
- Nigeria's Afrobeats superstars take on the world | Financial Times ›
- Nigeria's music scene becomes a cultural export | Reuters ›
- Eyeing big money in Nigerian music - BBC News ›
- Nigerian hitmaker Olamide is quietly building a music empire - CNN ›
- Music of Nigeria - Wikipedia ›
- REVIEW: T.I Blaze - The Fresh Prince of Lagos EP | Pulse Nigeria ›
- Salle Collaborates With T.I Blaze For First Single... - AllNews Nigeria ›
- T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' | Pulse Nigeria ›