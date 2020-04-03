Rexxie and Kel-P Set to Go Head-To-Head in 'Battle of Hits'
Two of Nigeria's biggest producers are set to face off on Instagram Live in a 'Battle of Hits' you won't want to miss out on.
Rexxie and Kel-P, two of Nigeria's biggest producers, are set to face off in a "Battle of Hits" on Instagram Live today at 10 PM (WAT).
This will be the third instalment of the "Battle of Hits" after Sarz and Shizzi as well as Pheelz and Masterkraft.
With the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the African continent standing at just over 7000 with at least 290 reported deaths, it's highly likely that the majority of us will continue to remain hauled up in our homes for some time.
However, as more and more artists are settling into the idea of connecting with their audience online and more especially through social media, music lovers have front row seats to some of the dopest digital musical concerts. We've already seen YouTube's "Stay at Home #WithMe" concert a few days ago and artists such as Berita, DJ Black Coffee and many others, showcasing their talent.
The showdown between Rexxie and Kel-P promises to be spectacular. You simply cannot afford to miss it.
Rexxie is known for having produced work for Naira Marley, Sarkodie and Zlatan among several others, while Kel-P produced Burna Boy's grammy-nominated African Giant album in addition to working with Wizkid. He's also set to collaborate with Future on an upcoming project.
Check out our recent interview with Kel-P where the Nigerian speaks about working with Burna Boy, his current projects and what the future holds for him.
