Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in Your Feels
Davido and Aṣa singing covers of each other's songs is the sweetest thing you'll watch today.
Many countries are currently on national lockdowns and as a result, people are having to spend even more time indoors due to social distancing measures. Fortunately, performances from our favourite artists via Instagram Live sessions are providing some much needed respite from the current reality while keeping artists connected with their fans.
WATCH: These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live Will Brighten Your Mood
Davido sang a cover of Aṣa's 2007 release titled "Bibanke". While his passionate performance of the song has drawn applause from fans across the board, there are those who weren't impressed by the "1 Milli" superstar. On the other hand, Aṣa caused quite a stir with her renditions of Davido's wildly successful anthems "Fia Fia", "Blow My Mind" and "If". With each artist having been equipped with backing acoustic instrumentals, it was a genuinely mellow session hosted by two of Nigeria's biggest artists.
Watch the clips of the performances below:
Here are some of the reactions to the performances from Nigerians on social media:
- These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live ... ›
- Join Upile Chisala For Soothing Readings of Her Latest Works ... ›
- Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together At Home' concert ... ›
- Black Coffee's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' Showcase Lockdown Edition ... ›
- YouTube's Online African Music Festival, 'Stay Home... #WithMe,' ›