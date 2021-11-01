This Somali Song Is (Finally) Going Viral On TikTok
Nimco Happy's hit 'Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life)' truly is the love song the world deserves.
If there's one thing TikTok, the popular video-sharing app is can do, is use its platform to help international artists reach the world.
The latest in viral, career-changing trend is brought to you by Somalian artist Nimco Happy and her undeniably catchy pop tune "Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life)." The upbeat pop track has swarmed online spaces and we're all running towards her for more.
Nimco's reputation in Somalia and East Africa is already booming. East Africans are definitely calling us late to the party, as the hit single has been around for 5 years and is popularly played at weddings and other formal events. But, it wasn't until the song went viral on TikTok, and then on Twitter and Instagram that the world got wind of the superstar. So viral, in fact, that Nimco has recently signed with Polydor Records, a subsidiary of Universal, according to Buzzfeed News.
The song is a perfect representation of the fun-filled mixed bag that so many African songs manifest as, as the love song is sung in Somali, English, Arabic, and Swahili. Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Nimco Happy says, "Wallahi, I felt happy, elated. [...] I can't describe it in words, but I felt overjoyed, I felt like the world had finally recognized me. That I'm known internationally."
And known she certainly is. Besides having the song attached to over 100,000 TikTok videos, supermodel Bella Hadid posted Nimco's performance to her 47 million Instagram followers, while Cardi B shared a video of her and her sister Hennesy dancing along to the hit single. South African comedian Trevor Noah also stayed on trend by posting a video of him singing along to it on The Daily Show's TikTok account.
The song is now available for stream on Spotify.
With a distribution deal on hand and millions of people singing along and sharing the love, we're excited for the Somalian talent and where she'll go from here.
Watch Nimco Happy's iconic performance of 'Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life)' here.
Nimco Happy - Isii Nafta - Baydhabo Janaay - Best Song - Official Video HD www.youtube.com
