Popular
Damola Durosomo
May. 29, 2020 01:12PM EST

#JusticeForBellyMujinga: British Police Ending Investigation Into Death of Railway Worker

Mujinga, a Congolese-born railway worker, died of COVID-19 after being spat on by a man who said he was infected with the disease.

British Transport Police (BTS) say that no further action will be taken in the death of 47-year-old railway worker Belly Mujinga, who died of COVID-19 in April after being spat on by a man who said he was infected with the virus.

Authorities claim that after an extensive review, they found no evidence that criminal activity had caused her death. In a statement via Huffington Post, authorities say they reviewed CCTV footage and spoke with key witnesses in the case, and determined that no further action will be taken against a 57-year-old man from London who they interviewed in connection to the incident.

"Following a review of all the information, senior detectives have concluded that there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences having taken place, and that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga was not a consequence of this incident," said a spokesperson for BTS.

Mujinga died just fourteen days after the incident, in which her and another female colleague were spat on by a man claiming to have coronavirus while on duty at London's Victoria Station. Still, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn says police are "confident" that her death was not a consequence of the incident. "I know the loss of Belly has moved so many people, and I can assure you we have done everything we can to provide answers for her family," said Balckburn. "As a result of our enquiries, we can now be confident that this incident did not lead to Belly's tragic death. Our thoughts remain with her family and we will continue to support them as they come to terms with the loss of their much-loved mother and wife."

According to Mujinga's worker's union Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) she was left "extremely shaken" by the attack and later asked to be moved back into the tickets office instead of working outside on the concourse, however, her request was reportedly denied. It was known that Mujinga had a pre-existing health condition, and her family says that supervisors did not listen to her concerns.

Mujinga's death sheds light on the ways in which the pandemic has disproportionately affected people from Black, working class backgrounds in the UK. Black women make up a substantial number of essential workers who have been placed on the frontlines, and thus at greater risk of contracting the disease. According to a report from UNISON, the UK's largest public service union, "72% of all health and social care staff who have died with COVID-19 are Black."

Mujinga, who moved to the UK from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000 as a political refugee, is survived by her husband Lusamba Katalay and their 11-year-old daughter, Ingrid. Her family spoke to ITV London earlier this month about seeking answers in her unjust death.

Many online have expressed anger with the move to stop the investigation, given that Mujinga was purposely spat on by someone who admitted to having the deadly disease. Several are insisting that the incident be investigated further as murder or manslaughter.



Audio
Youtube

The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring Davido, Tekno, Little Simz, Mr Eazi, Wizkid and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in May.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Youtube

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring Ibraah, Sheebah, Rayvanny and more.

Here is our selection of the best East African songs of May. These are the tracks shaking up the region right now.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Image courtesy of With Love PR.

The 11 Best Caribbean Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring Konshens x Afro B, Mr. Vegas, Stylo G, Sean Paul and more.

Back in the vinyl era, it was said that Jamaica produced more records per capita than any other nation in the world. In 2020, dancehall artists seem determined to uphold that reputation for prolific musicality, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

Undoubtedly, Jamaican artists are driving Caribbean music at the moment, a dominance only partly explained by the recent proliferation of home studio setups and desktop production in dancehall (making it easier to keep the musical vibes flowing without touching road). It also has to do with simple timing, as music production and release calendars elsewhere in the Caribbean are often focused on the yearly crescendo of Carnival.

Trinidad, of course, pulled off a massive turnout at the end of February, just before recording their first confirmed case of COVID-19. But if Trini soca artists have already put in their work for 2020, many other West Indian Carnivals were or presumably will be cancelled. It remains to be seen whether scenes and styles associated with the big summer Carnivals (St. Lucian dennery, Bajan crop over and Grenadian jab-jab, to name a few) will take the risk of allowing large gatherings or attempt to recreate the festival experience virtually in an effort to support ongoing quarantine initiatives.

It's a strange new world...but we can all be thankful it still has room for a good old fashioned soundclash now and then. In that spirit, get all the Caribbean heat for this May below.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring KiDi, M.anifest, Joey B, Kofi Mole and more.