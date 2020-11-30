Tanzanian Artist Ommy Dimpoz Releases 'Dede' & Energetic Music Video
Tanzanian artist Ommy Dimpoz has dropped his latest track 'Dede' featuring DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo in addition to an energetic music video.
Tanzanian artist Ommy Dimpoz has dropped his latest track "Dede" featuring South African musicians DJ Tira, gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo. The vibrant track is an interesting mixture of a contemporary Tanzanian soundscape and a strong South African dance music flavour. The track is the official follow-up to several other bangers the artist has released in the past including his debut studio number titled "Nai Nai" and featuring Alikiba, "Mama" featuring Christian Bella as well as "Me N You" featuring Tanzanian songstress, Vanessa Mdee among several others.
READ: 14 Bongo Flava Classics You Need In Your Life
The music video for "Dede" is as vibrant and upbeat as the track itself with ebullient backdrops and energetic choreography at the fore. It will certainly have you wanting to get onto the dance floor and bust out a few moves. Streetwear meets luxurious fashion sensibilities in the seamless visuals with a particularly striking scene of pantsula dancers clad in eclectic outfits. Pantsula dance is one of South Africa's most popular dance genres and "originates in the Black townships of Johannesburg dating back to the 1950s," according to OkayAfrica's Sabelo Mkhabela.
This past September, Ommy Dimpoz signed a major deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa with Managing Director of the record label, Sean Watson, saying in a press release, "It's a proud moment having an artist of Ommy's calibre make the decision to partner with us at Sony." Watson also went on to add that, "We're excited about joining forces with him to bring his amazing music to the ears of as many fans as we can."
We're certainly keeping an eye out on this artist and what promises to be an explosive music career.
Watch the music video for "Dede" below:
Ommy Dimpoz - Dede (Official Music Video) ft. DJ Tira, Dladla, Prince Bulo www.youtube.com
Listen to "Dede" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Dede" on Spotify:
- Diamond Platnumz Cements His Place As East Africa's Biggest ... ›
- Watch Tanzanian Up-and-Comer Mike Song's New Video For ... ›
- 14 Bongo Flava Classics You Need In Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- Ommy Dimpoz x Alikiba x Cheed 'ROCKSTAR!' - OkayAfrica ›
- Skales x DJ YB x Ommy Dimpoz x Young D x Instinct Killer ... ›
- Here Are the Winners at the 2019 African Muzik Magazine Awards in ... ›
- Here are the 2019 AFRIMMA Nominees ›