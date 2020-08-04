south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Aug. 04, 2020 07:13AM EST

Oppikoppi Releases Lineup for Upcoming Live-Streaming Event

Oppikoppi announces artist line-up including Bittereinder, Focalistic, Stogie T and more as the festival goes virtual this weekend.

Oppikoppi has officially opened ticket sales for the festival taking place this weekend in what the organisers are calling an "Online Music Safari". Keeping inline with lockdown regulations, Oppikoppi plans to satisfy fans with high energy performances filling the festival's cheeky line-up.

The much awaited festival is primed to rock audiences with performances from Bittereinder, Bubbles, DJ Bob, Femi Koya, Focalistic, Hellcats, Jacques Moolman, Kenzhero, Luma, Stogie T, Urban Village. Performances are set to be live streamed over the 9th and 10th of August through online platform and music studio Urban Sessions.

Read: YouTube's Online African Music Festival, 'Stay Home... #WithMe,' Resumes This Weekend

Internationally acclaimed, Oppikoppi is known for dominating South Africa's music calendar for over 24 years with fans flocking from urban areas to the rural mining town Northam in Limpopo. Soul, jazz, hip-hop, house and pop act additions saw the festival gaining popularity with a diverse audience.

Camping, drinking beer, listening and dancing to a diverse mix of bands is what continued to make Oppikoppi a favourite musical stayover for both artists and fans. Usually, over 20 000 music heads attend to see their favourite artists and with seven stages, popular and underground artists clamoured for the space to be heard by an international audience.

Oppikoppi returns after a gap year following experiences of increased crime activity in 2018 which forced a temporary closure but organisers promised a comeback for 2020 and they have delivered in the face of a global pandemic. In response to the obstacles faced by the festival, Oppikoppi director stated:
"We have seen the future. More music. More art. And a lot more love. This is what we do."

Tickets are on sale at Computicket.

Keep up to date with Oppikoppi here.

