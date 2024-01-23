Bobi Wine Says Oscar Nomination for 'The People's President' Means "Fight For Democracy Lives On"

Announcement of the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards went live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday morning.

In the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, Bobi Wine: The People’s President(Uganda) and Four Daughters (Tunisia) scored nominations. Across 23 categories, these documentaries are officially Africa’s representation at the 2024 Academy Awards, slated to be held on March 10.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — first released in 2022 but gaining U.S. distribution in 2023 — is directed by first-time directors Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp, both born and raised in Uganda. The documentary follows the story of Ugandan singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, as he attempts to topple Yoweri Museveni’s oppressive 35-year regime during Uganda’s 2021 presidential election. Bobi Wine premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was acquired by National Geographic.

“It is such a humbling moment to see the story of the Ugandan people’s strength and resilience make it to a platform we never dreamed of — the global stage of the Academy Awards!" said Bobi Wine in a statement released to press. "Today the fight for democracy in Uganda and around the world lives on. Thank you for this recognition!”

In the statement, directors Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo emphasized the power of supporting a film that deals with ongoing political issues. "Bobi and Barbie have been under house arrest as recently as this week," reads the joint statement from the directors. "Making this nomination a timely reminder of the continued fight for democracy, around the world. This film and this nomination has the power to influence the future of Uganda and its 44 million people living under the current regime."

Four Daughters is by Oscar-nominated Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania. The documentaryis the story of a Tunisian mother grappling with the mysterious disappearance of her two older daughters. It's the second nomination for Hania, who received her first Oscar nod in 2021 with her second feature film, The Man Who Sold His Skin — which also premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was a historical nomination for Tunisia.

No African film was nominated in the Academy’s Best International Feature Film category this year. The Mother of All Lies, from a Moroccan director, and Four Daughters both made it to the shortlist of the Best International Feature Film category.

-

Update: This story was updated to include statements from Bobi Wine, Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo that were released shortly after publication.

