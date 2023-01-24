Tems Bags Oscar Nomination for 'Wakanda Forever' Song

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Tems performs on Day 3 of the Great Escape Festival on May 13, 2022 in Brighton, England.

Nigeria's renowned Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, scored a nomination at the 2023 Oscars for co-writing ‘Lift Me Up’, one of the songs on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'