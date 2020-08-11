music
Aug. 11, 2020 03:09PM EST
DKT single cover.

Oxlade Drops New Single 'DKT (Dis Kind Ting)'

The buzzing Nigerian artist is back with his latest offering since the release of 'Away.'

Oxlade returns with his latest single "DKT (Dis Kind Ting)" the latest in a string of tracks and collaborations that the artist has dropped this year.

The buzzing Nigerian artist drops the breezy track, produced by Spax. It's the follow-up to the feel-good "Away," which he dropped earlier this year. "DKT" is also a light and melodic tune that sees the artist doing what he does best.

He released his EP Oxygene and also featured on Skip Marley's track "Slow Down" alongside American singer H.E.R. and fellow Nigerian star Davido.

OkayAfrica spoke with the artist back in April, upon the release of the EP. "I want to be known as the biggest afrobeats act worldwide," said the artist. "I want fans from all round the world."

Listen to "DKT" below.

