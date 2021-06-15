The 30th Pan African Film Festival Is Calling For Entries
Africa-centred films and African filmmakers are invited to submit their entries for the 2022 Pan African Film Festival (PAFF), which takes place annually in Los Angeles.
The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) has opened submissions for its 30th anniversary. Returning from an explosive season after headlining with Black Panther founder Gregory Everett's documentary, PAFF invites filmmakers whose work focuses on the narratives of Africans in Africa, and the diaspora, to submit their film entries. The annual PAFF is Los Angeles' most prestigious Black film festival and features a wide catalogue of films from around the world. The 30th edition of PAFF is set to take place from February 8 to 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, and virtually for the rest of the world.
PAFF will be accepting submissions for films and videos made on, or about, people of African descent — though the filmmakers need not necessarily be of African descent. The festival has a preference for progressive films that depict positive and realistic images of Africans from any genre — drama, comedy, horror, action/adventure, animation, romance, science fiction, experimental and historical. Black narratives captured through short films and documentaries are welcome too.
Prolific South African screenwriter and playwright Amy Jephta's BARAKAT, a dramedy about an Afrikaans Muslim household featured in this year's 29th PAFF line-up. The film starred famous South African actresses Bonnie Mbuli and Quanita Adams. BARAKAT was one of 200 films screening at the virtual festival hosted in Los Angeles in February 2020.
PAFF was founded by award-winning actor Danny Glover, Emmy Award-winning actress and executive director Ja'net DuBois as well as Ayuko Babu, an international legal, cultural and political consultant who specialises in African affairs. A highly anticipated event in Los Angeles circles, PAFF has previously hosted live festivals that attracted a crowd of more than 40,000 people. Marvel's Black Panther blockbuster screened during the 26th PAFF in 2018 where South African films Catching Feelings and political drama Kalushi, both starring Pearl Thusi, were showing.
The festival's competition categories include: Best Narrative Feature, Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary (Short or Feature), Best Director — First Feature, Best Web Series, plus a variety of Audience Favorite Awards.
For more on PAFF 2022 submission — instructions, information, fees, and registration — visit www.paff.org or email submissions@paff.org. Submissions opened on June 1 and will remain so, with special extensions, until December 1, 2021.
