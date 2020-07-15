Photo: Javier Wallace.

Andres Madrid posing with members of U-17 boys team after a match at the University of Panama.

In Panama, a Youth Soccer Group Leads the Charge Against Racism & Economic Impacts of COVID-19

In Curundú, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Panama City, a group of young people are using soccer as a way to come together to fight discrimination and social exclusion—issues which have been exacerbated in recent months by COVID-19.