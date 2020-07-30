Patoranking Proudly Reps His Hood On New Song 'Abule'

WizKid 'Smile' ft. H.E.R.<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd757cbeaec918e1a1ea79cb2c31c5be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GWKdV6H7qZM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian musical heavyweight <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_self">Wizkid</a></strong> released "Smile" featuring Grammy award winning US singer/songwriter<strong> H.E.R</strong>. The track coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it. It features Wizkid and H.E.R. going in over an infectious beat. This comes as Wizkid fans await the release of his delayed fourth album, <em>Made in Lagos</em>. "Smile" follows Wizkid's latest release <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-stream-wizkid-starboy-new-surprise-ep-soundman-vol-1-nigerian-music/" target="_self">Soundman Vol. 1</a> </em>EP, which came out late last year and featured the likes of <strong>Chronixx, DJ Tunez</strong> and more.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/wizkid-new-song-smile-her/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tiwa Savage 'Dangerous Love'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="595ba7f05405e7ec9c1e2409c8cf7c4a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bVMAcPw1KEM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Dangerous Love" is a signature <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tiwa-savage" target="_self">Tiwa Savage</a> </strong> number with elements of R&B and Afrobeats seamlessly coming together for a mellow and straight-up enjoyable track. The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVMAcPw1KEM" target="_blank">sensual music video</a> also dropped just a week ago and clocked over 1 million views on YouTube in just 5 days—a true testament to the viral nature of the hit. The recent "Dangerous Love (Amapiano Remix)" features South African talents <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/sama-nominees-2018/" target="_self"><strong>DJ Ganyani</strong></a><strong> </strong>and<strong> </strong><strong>De Mogul </strong>while the "Dangerous Love (Born In Soweto Remix)" features <strong>De Mthuda</strong>. <span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tiwa-savage-new-music-dangerous-love-two-remixes/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Adekunle Gold feat. Nailah Blackman 'AG Baby'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="932cf9b3e703962fd0be2a0f17facf0a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2ZHLxJeXwpI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/adekunle-gold" target="_blank">Adekunle Gold</a></strong> is back with his third single of the year, "AG Baby" to the delight of many of his fans. The single features singer <strong>Naila Blackman</strong> on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from <strong>TMXO</strong>. It's his latest single since the explosive <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/adekunle-gold-something-different-video/" target="_self">"Something Different."</a> It's been an eventful year for the artist, who hinted at the release of his upcoming album earlier this week, writing: "I want to brag about my album so much. But no be my lifestyle lol," <a href="https://twitter.com/adekunleGOLD/status/1283011496453320704?s=20" target="_blank">on twitter</a>. It looks like we can also expect a music video for "AG Baby," to drop soon, as the artist shared a clip of a visual, which he says will be premiering on Triller.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-adekunle-golds-highly-anticipated-new-single-ag-baby/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Niniola 'Addicted'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acff96644408e19ee49d616226053bcf"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Enn0_EvFdms?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/niniola" target="_blank">Niniola</a> </strong>comes through with the addictive new single and lyric video for "Addicted," the latest taste from her upcoming sophomore album, <em>Colours and Sounds</em>, dropping in September. Niniola is set free offer this head-nodding beat, produced by longtime collaborator <strong>Sarz. </strong>"'Addicted' is about searching for a long-lost love," mentions Niniola. "Having a crazy addiction to love." </p><p><a href="https://fanlink.to/NiniolaAddicted" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Rema 'Woman'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a7b6f4f9af6e1ba7ba8a1883b61216c7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/witjmEEV7Es?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The highly-buzzing <strong>Rema</strong> continues to shine with "Woman," his latest single which topped off three consecutive weeks of new releases and his naming as <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/rema-apple-music-up-next/" target="_blank">Apple Music's Up Next</a> artist. The young artist has become one of the leading voices of the new Nigerian generation since the release of his debut <em>Rema </em>EP and subsequent <em>Bad Commando</em> EP.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/rema" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Patoranking 'Abule'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/abule-single/1522607210"></iframe><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/patoranking" target="_blank">Patoranking</a> </strong>is back with his latest single "Abule," ahead of the release of his forthcoming album <em>Three</em>. The afro-dancehall artist's latest is "a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide," which premiered via Beats 1 Radio with <strong>Ebro</strong>. The song's upbeat production and catchy hook make for easy summer listening. It's a dancehall-inspired track with an afrobeats twist, which has become the singer's signature sound. He wants fans to follow in his lead of representing for his community, by creating custom graphics of their own "ends" via a <a href="https://www.repyourabule.com/" target="_blank">newly launched site.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/patoranking-new-song-abule/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DJ Tunez & Wizkid 'Cool Me Down'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a49321b2c9698201e5f2f37120b970c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WekJRXIKbco?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_blank">Wizkid</a></strong> and <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/dj-tunez" target="_blank">DJ Tunez</a></strong> are back again. The frequent collaborators reunite for their latest track "Cool Me Down," and it doesn't disappoint. "Cool Me Down," is a mellow, yet dance-worthy track, which sees Wizkid dropping cheeky lyrics over breezy production. The track has us reminiscing about summer outings.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-wizkid-dj-tunez-new-song-cool-me-down/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DJ Spinall 'Everytime' ft. Kranium<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a9a328ad60c6d9b65a79ab58ab346f55"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wJk8q1lwOyc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>DJ Spinall connects with dancehall heavyweight <strong>Kranium </strong>for this mid-tempo groove "Everytime." The new single is accompanied by a music video that emphasizes the sultry tone of the song. "I have to listen to everything," Spinall mentions of the collaboration. "Music is universal; you can create whatever you can create. My inspiration comes from everything, and of course, Kranium is one of the artists I respect, and it's been a great pleasure working with him. Now we got a single together, which we hope that it captures your heart every time."</p><p><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/dj-spinall" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Ecool, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Dremo "ONOME"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ade71d97f24734d2fed6051da53742ab"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wsuGcLrnvLI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p> Davido's official DJ,<strong> ECool,</strong> returned with his latest single "Onome" and accompanying visualizer video. He recruits <strong>Dremo, Zlatan & Mayorkun </strong>for this fun jam. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/ecool" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>