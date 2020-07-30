music
Popular
Music News
Jul. 30, 2020 11:15AM EST
"Abule' single cover

Patoranking Proudly Reps His Hood On New Song 'Abule'

It's the first single from the Nigerian artist's forthcoming album 'Three.'

Nigeria's Patoranking is back with his latest single "Abule," ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Three.

The afro-dancehall artist's latest is "a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide," which premiered today via Beats 1 Radio with Ebro.

The song's upbeat production and catchy hook make for easy summer listening. It's a dancehall-inspired track with an afrobeats twist, which has become the singer's signature sound. He wants fans to follow in his lead of representing for his community, by creating custom graphics of their own "ends" via a newly launched site.

"I'm proud to be from my abule, because to have made it coming from there it's only by God's grace," says the artist.

"It's made me who I am today and it's part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto. I feel it's important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too," he added.

The artist will drop his upcoming album on August 28. Speaking on the album's theme and title, the artist says: "Three is a strong number. It stands for how I see language. In making the album, we tried to look at love, life and happiness. If you are listening to any of the tracks, even if it is a dance track, I want you to feel love."

Listen to "Abule" below.



From Your Site Articles
music news patoranking nigerian music nigerian songs afropop afrobeats afro-dancehall music
Audio
Photo courtesy of Universal Music.

The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Niniola, Rema and more.

Here are the Nigerian tracks we had on repeat in the month of July.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Ami Faku's 'Ubuhle Bakho' Certified Platinum

Ami Faku continues to reach new heights with her debut album 'Imali'.