Peruzzi Shares Visuals for 'Somebody Baby' Featuring Davido
Peruzzi has finally dropped the highly anticipated music video for 'Somebody Baby' featuring Davido.
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi, has finally shared the visuals for his latest single "Somebody Baby" featuring Davido. The "Somebody Baby" music video comes ahead of Peruzzi's long-awaited album Rum & Boogie. The album reportedly features Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Phyno, Patoranking, Don Jazzy and more.
Read: Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Release Music Video for 'Mafa Mafa'
Peruzzi and Davido bring the heat in this latest music video. "Somebody Baby" is basically about trying to get out of the friend-zone while pursuing one's crush. The visuals are stunning and the styling as always, is on point, showing off Davido's magic touch. The music video has already received positive reviews from fans on social media indicating that Peruzzi and Davido's chemistry is still seamless after collaborating on ten different tracks. These include "Mafa Mafa", "Disturbance", "Sunshine, Scatter", "Twisted", "For Your Pocket" and more.
Peruzzi was nominated at the 2018 Headies Awards for "Rookie of the Year" and has been releasing hits ever since. He is currently signed to Davido's record label Davido Music Worldwide. "Somebody Baby" is the second single from the upcoming album "Southy Love" featuring Fireboy DML. Peruzzi unveiled the astounding 20 song tracklist for Rum & Boogie on his Instagram shortly after the "Somebody Baby" video dropped. Rum & Boogie is set to drop on the 9th of April and is available for pre-order.
Watch the "Somebody Baby" music video below.
Peruzzi - Somebody Baby feat. Davido (Official Video) www.youtube.com
