pH Raw X Drops 'CAUGHT UP' Music Video Featuring Riky Rick
South African rapper pH Raw X has shared captivating visuals for his latest single 'CAUGHT UP' featuring Riky Rick.
South African producer and rapper, pH Raw X, has dropped stunning visuals for his latest single "CAUGHT UP" that features Riky Rick. The "CAUGHT UP" single comes from pH Raw X's critically received 2020 hip-hop album, SENSE EXPERIENCE & EKEYOTO. Both Riky Rick and pH Raw X simultaneously shared the release of the refreshing music video to their excited music fans on Twitter.
Read: Listen to pH Raw X's New Album 'Sensei Experience Ekeyoto'
The "CAUGHT UP" music video is set in prison and the township. The story follows pH Raw X literally being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. What stands out in the visuals is the jarring monochromatic album colour scheme. The visuals for the whole video are filtered through a dizzying purple haze which creates a hypontic dream state. The track is exceptionally well-produced and has none of the modern trippy beats found in new wave hip-hop. pH Raw X's announcement of the music video shows that, oddly enough, young music fans are loving the old school sound in the "CAUGHT UP" single and all 14 tracks on SENSE EXPERIENCE & EKEYOTO.
I get more support from the “new wave” than i do my peers....weird but appreciated. “CAUGHTUP” ft. @rikyrickworld… https://t.co/WYNuoa8lQF— GroovyP (@GroovyP)1616480554.0
Riky Rick and pH Raw X make quite a powerful combination. The two rappers spit some deep lyrics with a flow that Riky Rick has not been exhibiting in his recent songs. The "CAUGHT UP" single can be considered a hip-hop puritan's dream. This should come as no surprise because pH Raw X has been producing tracks for over a decade in South Africa's hip-hop scene. Some of his previous productions include but are not limited to AKA's Alter Ego, K.O's Skhanda Republic and Motswakorignator by Khuli Chana. Additionally he has reportedly been instrumental in the discovery of artists such as A-Reece and Yanga Chief, this according to Zkhiphani.
The "CAUGHT UP" music video is pH Raw X's fourth music video release from SENSE EXPERIENCE & EKEYOTO. The music video for singles "Ibeballinho" featuring Sho Madjozi and "KUXOTAWENA" featuring Berita dropped last year while the visuals for "DANCEAPPETITE" kicked off the year for the rapper.
Watch the "Caught Up" music video below.
pH Raw X - CAUGHTUP (feat. Riky Rick) [ Official Music Video] www.youtube.com