These Photos Capture Striking Moments of Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests

Rufaro Samanga
Oct. 13, 2020 06:05AM EST
Photo by Rachel Seidu.

These Photos Capture Striking Moments in Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests

Nigerian photographer Rachel Seidu captures the essence of Nigeria's fierce mass protests against police brutality.

Over the past few weeks, Nigeria has been rocked by mass protests against continued police brutality in the country. Nigerian youth have called upon President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to disband the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The security unit has been accused of the harassment, extortion, abduction, torture and even murder of Nigerian youth who are seen to be "wealthy" as well as those who are part of vulnerable groups including the LGBT community. SARS was established back in 1992 with protests calling for the disbanding of the unit erupting as early back as 2017. While there have been recent reports that SARS has been disbanded, these are in conflict with other reports that point towards a desire for reformation instead.

Powerful images and videos have emerged on social media with Nigerian youth demanding that the protests be broadcast for all to see as and when they happen. More recently, the governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, has since banned the protests and urged parents to ensure their children "do not violate [the] order". Nigerians who are a part of the diaspora, in communities such as New York, Berlin and even London, have also held protests in their respective countries as a show of solidarity.

Nigerian student and photographer, Rachel Seidu, has managed to capture a number of striking moments amid the ongoing protests. Based in Lagos, 23-year-old Seidu has documented parts of the protests in Lagos, Yaba and Alausa. Describing the atmosphere she felt at the protests, Seidu says to OkayAfrica, "I was surprised with the turnout of youths at the venue." The photographer continues by saying, "I could see the unhappiness in their faces and the way they felt about this. It was clear that they were passionate about this fight and were not backing down soon. Seeing this gave me strength to make sure I documented [the protests] as best as I could."

Take a look at the photos below:

Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.


Photo by Rachel Seidu.

Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

