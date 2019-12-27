photos
Arts + Culture
Antoinette Isama
Dec. 27, 2019 10:53PM EST
Photo by Fifo Adebakin.

Photos: This Is What the MU x Native House Pop-Up Looked Like

Young African creatives gathered in community to discuss the state of contemporary African culture and music today.

As Lagos and Accra continue to buzz with plenty of concerts and parties to revel in the festive season as well as ring in the new year, young African creatives are also taking the time to gather like minds in community.

Melanin Unscripted, the agency and media platform headed by Nigerian-American visual multi-hyphenate Amarachi Nwosu, recently linked with The NATIVE to host Native House. Guests from near and far came through to the African Artists Foundation in Lagos for a day-long pop-up of cultural activations including a photo exhibition and a series of panels to discuss the state of contemporary African culture and music today.

"The Futurist Exhibition" amplified young African photographers you should know who are challenging stereotypical narratives of Africa, showcasing the work of Nwosu, Manny Jefferson, Stephen Tayo, Lawrence Agyei, Jerusa Nyakundi, Flo Ngala, Wami Aluko, Josef Adamu (Sunday School), Nwaka Okparaeke and TSE.

While attendees perused through the photo exhibition, three panels were held, focusing on West African music being today's newest cultural currency to African youth shifting their continent's narrative through imagery.

Journalist Ivie Ani moderated "The New Scramble for Africa" panel featuring Teezee of The NATIVE, Chin Okeke of GidiFest, Olive Uche, Wale Davies of Show Dem Camp and Dipo Faloyin, managing editor of VICE UK. Ani and the panelists touched on the history leading up to the "scramble," how to maintain authenticity in West African music during this moment and more. Nwosu then gathered Lawrence Burney of The FADER, record exec Tunji Balogun, as well as Nigerian artists Tems and WurlD in conversation for the "Music in Migration" panel for a talk on the importance of online platforms have in the ever-growing music industry on the continent, risk-taking, giving credit to the past while paving a way forward and the industry's future.

To close, journalist Stephanie Smith-Strickland led a panel discussion entitled "The Futurist," where she was in conversation with the featured photographers in the exhibition, touching on African youth culture and the role visual arts' play in shaping the creative landscape on the continent.

Take a look at select images from Native House below, with all photographed by Fifo Adebakin.

From Your Site Articles
melanin unscripted amarachi nwosu wurld tems gidifest nigeria african diaspora african music african culture lagos afrobeats stephen tayo lawrence agyei josef adamu photos
popular

A New Burna Boy Song, 'Money Play,' Is Here

The African Giant blesses our ears with one more banger before the year comes to an end. Listen to it here.

With this holiday season underway, Burna Boy is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Nigeria's own released his newest track, "Money Play" on Christmas Eve—rightfully dubbing himself as "Santa Burna" on Twitter—the night before he shut down his sold-out concert in Lagos.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Has Finally Been Released from Prison

The journalist and organizer of the #RevolutionNow protests was released Tuesday once the attorney general ordered his release on bail.

Nigerian human rights activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore has been freed from prison Tuesday, Reuters reports.

He was released on bail by the attorney general finally recognizing court orders after the Nigerian government was faced with growing pressure—nationally and internationally.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

8 Tips on How To Save Money While Sending Money to Africa This Holiday

WorldRemit shares some tips to help you save money this holiday.

Sponsored content from WorldRemit.

Sending money abroad during this holiday has never been easier. When planning to send money, most people do not realize that they can also save money while sending money back home to friends and family. Here are some tips to help you save money this holiday.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Sho Madjozi's Sister Has Passed Away in a Tragic Car Accident

The South African rapper confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

South African rapper Sho Madjozi announced Thursday that her younger sister, Makhanani Maganye, died in a car accident on Dec. 17, Channel24 reports.

A statement from Sho Madjozi's management team was shared on Twitter, detailing that the accident occurred in Bungeni Village in Limpopo. Maganye's funeral was held days before Christmas on Dec. 22.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.