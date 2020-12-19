music
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 18, 2020 11:41PM EST
These 16 Songs Will Get you in the Festive Spirit

Despite an undoubtedly tumultuous year and an ongoing pandemic, we've put together a playlist of 16 songs from across the continent that will hopefully get you into the December festive spirit.

As South Africans often say, "Ke December boss". In other words, it's December and it's time to party. Of course, this year looks a lot different to previous Decembers because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, while we may have to stay at home and avoid large gatherings, this certainly doesn't stop us from enjoying a dope playlist filled with feel-good jams that are sure to fight the boredom blues. From the 15 best albums that have been released by South African indie artists this year to the 20 best Nigerian songs of 2020, there's plenty to keep you entertained and thoroughly so.

In light of the upcoming holiday season, we've put together a playlist of 16 recent songs from across the continent that are sure to get you in the festive spirit. From Davido and James BKS to Dadju and Sauti Sol, this playlist has a little something for everyone.

"True Love" by Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade delivers a vibrant and uplifting number in "True Love" which is the second track featuring on her upcoming fifth studio album. The music video is as vibrant as the track AND complete with energetic choreographed scenes and bold outfits that elevate the Afropop anthem.

"Nia Lo" - Kabza De Small featuring Nia Pearl

Kabza De Small and Nia Pearl deliver a stunning amapiano hit with "Nia Lo" which features on the amapiano king's album which is aptly titled I am the King of Amapiano. The latter comprises numerous tracks that shows Kabza De Small's ingenuity and ability to create hit after hit.

"Likolo" by Fally Ipupa featuring Ninho

Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa released his latest album Tokoos II earlier today. The album is the seuquel to his 2017 album titled Tokoos. "Likely", which features fellow Congolose musician Ninho, is a standout number on the 16-track project. It's upbeat and infectious with seamless synergy between the two artists.

"Dangerously in Love (Remix)" by Tiwa Savage featuring DJ Ganyani & De Mogul

This past August, Tiwa Savage released her latest album titled Celia, a 12 track project which features the sultry and upbeat jam "Dangerous Love". The track was released prior to the album and was followed up by two remixes: "Dangerous Love (Born In Soweto Remix)" featuring De Mthuda and another featuring DJ Ganyani and De Mogul. The latter, which is an amapiano remix, is arguably better than the original version of the song and has an incredible soundscape consisting on Afrobeats and amapiano.

"New Breed" by James BKS featuring Idris Elba, Q-Tip & Little Simz

Cameroonian artist James BKS recruits Idris Elba, Q-Tip and Little Simz to create a jam that fuses contemporary rap with Afrobeats and the results are exquisite. "New Breed" is a powerful declaration about Africa and definitely a track with a feel-good vibe to it. You're sure to keep this number on repeat for a while.

"So Crazy" by Davido featuring Lil Baby

Following the success of his 2019 album A Good Time, the prince of Afrobeats recently released his follow-up album titled A Better Time. The project is impressive with a number of music heavyweights featuring including Nas, Nicki Minaj, Sauti Sol, Mayorkun, Sho Madjozi and several others. "So Crazy", which sees Davido and Lil Baby collaborating effortlessly, is definitely a poolside track that screams soft living and just having a good time with even better company.

"Your Love" by Azana

If perfection was a song it would be Azana's "Your Love". The track begins with a mid-tempo pace that then builds up into an explosion of sound. Trust us when we say that this song is everything you never knew you needed. The South African artist is certainly in her element.

"Choko" by Manu WorldStar

Following his 2019 smash hit "Nalingi", Manu WorldStar released "Choko" ahead of his debut album titled "Molimo." The track, which is already proving to be another hit, is an upbeat and infectious number that will have you turning the volume up and heading to the dance floor.

"Reckless" by Wizkid

This year, Wizkid finally released his long-anticipated album Made in Lagos and it certainly was well worth the wait. The project release was Initially delayed in an attempt not to divert attention from the recent #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria. "Reckless", which features on the 14-track album, is a definite stand-out track that shows the Nigerian artist at his musical best.

"Ubomi Abumanga" by Sun-El Musician & Msaki

Is any list ever complete without Sun-El Musician? This year, the South African artist teamed up with fellow artist Msaki and created a track for the ages. "Ubomi Abumanga" is a beautiful Xhosa house song that speaks about how the sun will eventually rise even in the darkest of days.

"Sans theme (Remix)" by Dadju featuring Alonzo, MHD, Naza & ​Vegedream

French-Congolose artist Dadju is explosive on the remix of his original track "Sans theme" featuring Alonzo, MHD, Naza and Vegedream. The remix starts off on a high with a crazy instrumental that let's you know that the song is about to be everything and more. If you listen to nothing else, (and we're not kidding) you need to listen to this track.

"Dede" by Ommy Dimpoz featuring DJ Tira, Dladla & Prince Bulo

Tanzanian artist Ommy Dimpoz dropped "Dede" recently and it's an interesting fusion of bongo flava and a distinct South African sound. The music video is as frenetic as the track itself and is filled with colour and cultural references including eclectically dressed pantsula dancers repping for Johannesburg culture.

"Ngihamba Nawe" by Simmy featuring Sino Msolo

South African songstress Simmy released her album this year titled Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars) which is the follow-up to her 2018 anthemic project Tugela Fairy. "Ngihamba Nawe", which translates to "I'll go with you" in Zulu, is an exquisite and upbeat love song that'll certainly put you in a good mood.

"Suzanna" by Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol gave us a true gift in the middle of a pandemic and we're so here for it. The Kenyan Afropop sensation dropped their "Midnight Train" album this year and "Suzanna" is a definite standout track. It's an absolute vibe (and quite cheeky too) with both the instrumentals and vocals to have you playing this number endlessly.

"Wonderful" by Burna Boy

Burna Boy promised us that he'd come back even better following his African Giant album and he sure kept his word. Twice As Tall dropped this year, executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs, and is a project worthy of praise. "Wonderful" is an uplifting number that sees the Nigerian superstar dabbling with a new sound. All we can say is you'll love it as much as we do.

"Indlovu" by DJ Zinhle featuring Loyiso

"Indlovu" by DJ Zinhle is a powerful declaration. The vibrant song speaks about being "indlovu", which translates to "elephant" in Zulu. Featuring Loyiso, the pair elude to how one can conquer their challenges by remaining steadfast in their mission and being as strong as an elephant.

These Are The Best Nigerian Films of 2020

Despite the uncertainties of 2020, these Nigerian filmmakers defied the odds and rolled out films that will be remembered for years to come.

Every year, hundreds of films are produced in Nigeria for a faithful audience within the country and abroad. This year, the coronavirus pandemic crippled the world's economy forcing Nigerian cinemas and production companies to shut down operations, disrupting what was set to be yet another impressive year for Nollywood's ambitious projects.

Despite the plague and the uncertainties that came with it, there are filmmakers that defied the odds and rolled out films that will be remembered for years to come. These films rode through the obstacles of a worldwide pandemic to bring entertainment and satisfaction to audiences in a year with little to celebrate. From Desmond Ovbiagele's much buzzed about film, "The Milkmaid," to Kunle Afolayan's "Citation," in no particular order, here are the best Nigerian films of 2020.

The Milkmaid

Directed by Desmond Ovbiagele and starring Maryam Booth and Jammal Ibrahim, "The Milkmaid" explores the harsh reality of insurgency in Northern Nigeria using the story of two Fulani sisters, Aisha and Zainab who are kidnapped.

"The Milkmaid" presents a well-nuanced story, with eye-watering visuals and incredible acting that makes it a delight, even as it tackles an extremely sensitive subject. It is Nigeria's official submission for the 2021 Oscars though it is yet to screen due to failing censorship and classification by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

This Lady Called Life

In Kayode Kasum's October release, "This Lady Called Life," we meet Aiye, a struggling single mother who dreams of being a chef. This beautiful story that chronicles Aiye as she fights against the odds to chase her dreams, wins you over with all the heartwarming moments and the chemistry between the lead actors. The film features Bisola Aiyeola, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Tina Mba, a cast of some of Nollywood's favorites.

"This Lady Called Life" is currently streaming on Netflix.

Voiceless

Centered on the notorious terrorism in North-eastern Nigeria and inspired by eye-witness accounts of actual events, "Voiceless" tells the story of Salma and Goni, two young women captured by a dreaded terrorist gang along with hundreds of their schoolmates.

Directed by Nollywood veteran, Robert O. Peters, "Voiceless" presents impressive acting from young and promising leads, and although the CGI can be a bit tacky at some points it is compensated for with mesmerizing shots, a solid story, and an incredible score. In its own way, the film also manages to tackle pertinent issues especially for the North East region of Nigeria such as education for the girl child and gender-based violence.

"Voiceless" was released in cinemas back in October.

Ìfé

In Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's delicate directorial debut, Adaora, and Ífé, two Nigerian women have to grapple with the realities of navigating dating in Nigeria as they fall in love in a country that frowns at the idea of same-sex relationships and criminalizes it.

"Ìfé" is a well-done representation of a queer relationship that is thought-provoking, brave, and well-done. It stays true to itself, challenges stereotypes, and allows the stories of the main characters to be seen and not sidelined. Much like "The Milkmaid," "Ífé" has also been banned by the Nigerian Film and video censor board. It has, however, screened at various festivals including The Leeds International Film Festival and the Toronto LGBT Film Festival.

"Ìfé" is currently screening on EHTV Network

Introducing The Kujus

Set in the border-town of Badagry, Lagos, "Introducing the Kujus" is a dramedy that takes viewers on a journey back home with the Kuju siblings who are tricked by their youngest sister into visiting home in remembrance of their late mother who passed 5 years earlier. For the most part, it is an enjoyable comedy that tells a compelling story, a trait that Nollywood comedies can have the tendency to forget.

The Biodun Stephen directed film casts some of Nollywood's favorite faces including Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, and Bimbo Ademoye.

"Introducing The Kujus" is currently showing in cinemas.

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

After the success of 2019 "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free," Play Network made the decision to remake Amaka Igwe's 1995 movie "Rattlesnake," this time putting a modern context to the original classic story for a new generation.

The result is "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story," directed by Ramsey Nouah starring Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, and Emeka Nwagbaraocha. "The Ahanna Story" gets a lot of things right -- the cinematography is great, the music is amazing and there are near decent performances that make it worthwhile. But, the film's commentary on the disparity between the rich and the poor in Nigeria adds a level of resonance while its brief exploration of unemployment in the country re-emphasizes the corrupt nature of Nigerian politicians.

"Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" is currently showing in cinemas.

Citation

Many films made in 2020 focus on social issues and Kunle Afolayan's "Citation" is no exception. Based on real events, Afolayan's "Citation" tackles rape culture in Nigerian universities as it follows the story of a post-graduate student, Moremi who speaks out after a popular university professor attempts to rape her.

"Citation" may feel amateurish at points but it is well-meaning and that counts in the positive. The film score is enchanting with sounds that help move the story forward and shots that lure the audience, despite the very long watch time. The film features Temi Otedola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Joke Silva, and Ini Edo as members of the cast and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)

Set in Lagos, Nigeria Eyimofe "(This Is My Desire)" tells the stories of Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their journey for a better life. With a very relatable story, "Eyimofe" is a charming love/hate letter to Lagos, one that is told through the lead characters on their journey across the ocean.

"Eyimofe" premiered at the Berlinale earlier in the year and has screened at festivals in London, Austria, Netherlands, and Spain. It was directed by Arie and Chuko Esiri and stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, and Chioma 'Chigul' Omeruah.

Find out more about where to catch "Eyimofe" here.

Quam's Money

In 2018, Inkblot Productions released "New Money" which chronicled the cliche Nigerian dream of the lead, Toun coming across an unexpected fortune. Two years later, "Quam's Money" is a follow-up that hones in on Quam, a secondary character from the original movie, a security guard turned millionaire and his newfound wealth.

Sequels have the natural tendency to be very sloppy especially when it feels like the story is being milked for anything that can give appropriate screen time, but "Quam's Money," however, tells a story that has the potential to be better than the original. The film was directed by Kayode Kasum and stars Folarin 'Falz' Falana, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Toni Tones, and Michelle Dede.

"Quam's Money" is in theaters now.

