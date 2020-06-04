Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 04, 2020 09:19AM EST

Investigation Launches Into Death of LGBT Sex Worker in Police Custody

Elma Robyn Montsumi is yet another Black South African to die in the wake of continued police brutality during the country's national lockdown.

South Africa's Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has reportedly launched an investigation into the death of LGBT sex worker, Elma Robyn Montsumi, who was being held in custody at Cape Town's Mowbray police station. Montsumi had been arrested for alleged drug possession in April. IPID's investigation comes after advocacy groups including the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT), Sisonke, the National Movement of Sex Workers and Triangle Project all raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding Montsumi's death, News24 reports.

READ: From 'Star Wars' to the War on Racism: John Boyega's Speech at a Recent London Protest Moved Masses

According to several reports, Montsumi was supposed to be released on bail according to the South Africa's ongoing lockdown regulations. However, she was never released and allegedly went on to commit suicide. In a joint statement by the advocacy organisations involved, they write the following:

"Robin's partner reported that he and some of her friends from the area were able to communicate with her by shouting from the outside and she would call back on how she was doing. They reported she said on the Saturday [11 April] that she felt ill and was vomiting," the organisations said on Friday. According to her friends, she did not respond [on the] Sunday morning [12 April] when they tried to call on her and when her partner got to the police station, there was an ambulance and bystanders told him that it was Robyn inside and that she [hanged] herself."

The statement goes on to add: "Our lobbying officer went inside the police station to inquire and she was simply told that Robyn had been taken to Groote Schuur hospital. Robyn's family... went to Mowbray police station and was told that the detective who came to the station just before noon to book Robyn found her body in the cells."

Police brutality towards Black people particularly during the national lockdown continues to anger many South Africans. In the just the first few weeks of the lockdown, more Black people died at the hands of police and SANDF officials than from the coronavirus. As protests against police brutality sweep across America, France, England, Australia and New Zealand, the anti-Black and racist nature of many police systems is being thrust into the spotlight.

From Your Site Articles
Interview

Interview: ANTI Is the Lagos-Based Creative Studio Bringing Your Favorite Music Videos To Life

We talk to the dynamic duo of Jennifer and Pablo, who have worked on music videos for Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Odunsi, Santi, and Sauti Sol.

Sitting at the intersection of art and design is the work of multidisciplinary company ANTI. Founded by Pablo & Jennifer, what started as a bond between partners blossomed into a full-blown creative outlet.

ANTI applies their idiosyncratic expression towards projects ranging from graphic design, art direction for ads, music videos, films, paintings and murals. The remarkable nature of their work has put them on a pedestal within the creative nucleus that is Lagos.

The dynamic duo of Jennifer and Pablo have worked on music videos for Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Odunsi, Santi, and Sauti Sol. As well as designed sets for ads of organizations such as Absolut Vodka, Jameson, Nike, Coca-Cola, Nivea and UNICEF. Their approach to videos and art direction is injecting the Lagos creative scene with a much-needed breath of fresh air.

We spoke to Pablo & Jennifer about their early beginnings, problems they faced, inspirations and how the Lockdown has affected them.

Keep reading... Show less
Popular
"I Am Samuel" Documentary Poster

'I Am Samuel' Is the Story of a Gay Kenyan Man Reconciling Family Duty & Identity

The documentary is an intimate portrait of an everyday Kenyan man whose love puts him at odds with society and family expectations—all set against the backdrop of a country that criminalizes homosexuality.

"Cinema Africa" is your guide to African film. Writer Ciku Kimeria is highlighting new movies and documentaries that tell fascinating stories or questioning prevailing narratives and occasionally returning to the classics that paved the way for a new generation of filmmakers.

Samuel grew up in the Kenyan countryside, where tradition is valued above all else. He is close to his mother but his father, a local pastor, doesn't understand why he isn't married yet. After moving to Kenya's capital in search of work and a new life, Samuel falls in love with Alex and finds community and belonging. Despite the threat of violence in the city and of rejection by Samuel's family in their rural home, the couple move between their co-existing worlds, hoping to win acceptance in both. Samuel's story is one that award winning director Pete Murimi, and well-acclaimed producer, Toni Kamau, beautifully portray in their recently released documentary, I am Samuel. The documentary was edited by Ricardo Acosta C.C.E and Phil Jandaly, two well regarded editors in the international film community.

Filmed in a vérité style over five years, the documentary was made possible through grants from Sundance, Hot Docs, IDFA Bertha, Oak Foundation, Heinrich Boll Foundation, Good Pitch, Afridocs and Docubox. Docubox, headed by award-winning Kenyan filmmaker Judy Kibinge is a documentary and fiction film fund for African filmmakers. Judy also serves as an Executive Producer on the project along with Peter Mudamba and Oscar winning director Roger Ross Williams.

Keep reading... Show less
Popular
Photo by SAMSON MOTIKOE/AFP via Getty Images.

Lesotho’s Former First Lady Arrested for Alleged Murder of Husband’s Ex-Wife

In what has been a bizarre sequence of events, Lesotho's former First Lady Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with the alleged murder of her husband's ex-wife.

This past Wednesday, Lesotho's former First Lady Maesaiah Thabane was arrested and charged for the murder of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's ex-wife, Liopelo Thabane. In 2017, Liopelo Thabane and a close friend were on their way home when they were both gunned down by a group of unknown men. The friend survived while Thabane died on the scene—two days before her husband's inauguration, according to local reports.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

#WeAreTired: Nigerians Rally Online to Demand Justice for Victims of Police Brutality & Sexual Violence

Artists like Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are being increasingly outspoken about sexual violence and poor leadership in the country, as Nigerians demand more action from their government.