Prince Kaybee Drops Latest Single 'Ebabayo' Featuring Nokwazi
South African DJ, Prince Kaybee, has dropped the latest single 'Ebabayo' featuring Nokwazi from his upcoming house album 'The 4th Republic'.
South African DJ and producer, Prince Kaybee, has dropped a hot new house single "Ebabayo" featuring Nokwazi. The track is the second single that has been released ahead of his upcoming album The 4th Republic. "Ebabayo" with vocalist Nokwazi sets the tone for Prince Kaybee's highly anticipated fourth studio album.
Read: Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album 'Project Hope'
The multi-award winning DJ has created an upbeat, classical house single with "Ebabayo". The song is hypnotic and Nokwazi's vocals drive the rhythmic beat which is treated with drums and distinctive piano keys. Prince Kaybee is clearly exploring the amapiano genre with this latest track but manages to keep to his clean house production style. "Ebabayo" has reportedly been described by Prince Kaybee's record label as a "high-octane" track that's sure to strike out some new dances.
Prince Kaybee is known for his master collaborations that produce hits and The 4th Republic is no different. The heavily stacked 22-track album features some of South Africa's best vocalist and house DJs. Lady Zamar, Ami Faku, King Monada, Black Motion, Shimza, Masuda, Kaylow, and LeboTheGreat are just a few of the artists music fans can look forward to hearing on the album.
The lead single "Uwrongo", which dropped early in 2020, reportedly featured on former US President Barack Obama's "Favourite Songs Of 2020" and Time Magazine's coveted "10 Best Songs of 2020" list. The hit single "Uwrongo" was Prince Kaybee's dream collaboration with house heavyweights Shimza and Black Motion as well as Xhosa songstress Ami Faku.
"Ebabayo" is sure to keep Prince Kaybee's trail blazing. The 4th Republic will officially be released on the 5th of March.
Listen to "Ebabayo" on Spotify.
Listen to "Ebabayo" on Apple Music.
