film
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 30, 2021 12:26PM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

ProKid - "Things Will Change" visual.

Upcoming Film 'African/American' Based on South African Rapper ProKid

Vic Mensa and Ruth Carter are set to bring the late South African rap pioneer ProKid's life to the big screen in 'African/American'.

American rapper Vic Mensa is reportedly set to star in the upcoming film African/American which explores the rise of South African hip hop post-Apartheid and focuses on the late ProKid's life story. Dubbed the Kasi rap pioneer, ProKid passed away back in 2018 and left an indelible mark on the country's rap scene. Additionally, Oscar award-winning costume designer, Ruth Carter, is reportedly set to produce the film.

READ: The 10 Best PRO(Kid) Songs Ranked

Describing how she feels about her debut producing gig, Carter says, "I am excited to tell this dynamic story about survival and cultural identities." She goes on to add that, "African/American ignites the sense of right place, right time in a way that makes you believe that you can do anything you set your mind to."

According to SlikourOnLife, Mensa will play the role of Syd Money (real name Sydney Hall) who was instrumental in bringing together some of the best and most talented producers in South Africa for work on ProKid's seminal Heads And Tales album which was released in 2005. The role of ProKid himself will reportedly be taken on by South African actor, Thabang Molaba, who starred in Netflix's wildly successful teen-led drama, Blood & Water.

Shadow And Act reports that while the film is a tribute to the late ProKid, it will also explore the parallels between African and African-American experiences. This particular take should prove interesting given the conflict, at times, between these two groups. Executed well, it may humanise the one group to the other but executed poorly, it may further embed existing stereotypes which will cement the rift between the two.

Details with regards to when the cast will be announced or when production will commence have not been revealed as yet. African/American is the second film to be released and based on parts of ProKid's music career. Last year, a two-part documentary, Dankie San – The Kasi Rap Bible, aired on South Africa's channel SABC 1 and depicted the makings of his 2007 album Dankie San.

From Your Site Articles
south africa south african music prokid rap film
Interview

Laycon Kick-Starts His Musical Journey With 'Shall We Begin'

On his debut album, the Lagos rapper and reality TV star narrates his personal journey over a diverse backdrop of sounds.

Olamilekan "Laycon" Agbeleshe has emerged as one of Nigeria's most promising new school acts. The Lagos-based rapper and singer may be most popularly known as the winner of the most recent season of Big Brother Naija, but music had been his passion long before fortune located him as a reality television star. Music has always been Laycon's life, and that's what the 27-year-old prefers to be recognized for.

Laycon began gaining traction locally during his university years, through performing at various events in Lagos. He was one of ten artists chosen to perform at the Coke Studio University of Lagos event while still an undergraduate at the school, and was a top ten finalist of the 2017 MTV Base LSB challenge. In 2019, he signed his first record deal to Lagos-based record label Fierce Nation.

Now, Laycon has released his debut album Shall We Begin — a 12-track body of work that features some of Nigeria's top talents — the likes of Joeboy, Mayorkun, and Teni. In March 2021, he began the album rollout by dropping its first two singles, "Wagwan" and the infectious afro-house bop "Fall For You", currently boasting over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Laycon is embarking on the beginning of what he declares will be a very long journey, and is filling you in on all the details — every step of the way. Below, he reveals intricate details about his debut album and the creation process behind it.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Nigerian Authorities Arrest Biafran Leader Nnamdi Kanu

After labelling the Indigenous People of Biafra a 'terrorist organisation', the Nigerian authorities have arrested its leader Nnamdi Kanu.