Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Surges On Billboard Charts
Rema’s international smash hit is continuing to flourish on the charts.
Rema's "Calm Down" remix featuring Selena Gomez has now hit the number six spot on the Billboard HOT 1OO. The record ascended one position from its previous peak at number seven, while continuing its appearance on the chart for 32 weeks.
The release of Rema's "Calm Down" remix, featuring American singer Selena Gomez, propelled the singer's popularity in global mainstream media, and introduced him to a broader fan base. Although the collaboration between the two artists was unexpected, its reception by music fans has been mostly well-received and helped to cement Rema's status as a prominent star. The song has also helped to introduce Gomez to a new audience of Afrobeats fans.
Since its release, “Calm Down” has enjoyed massive international success. It is currently the most-viewed Afrobeats music video on YouTube and has also surpassed a billion streams across all streaming platforms. The song also earned platinum plaques in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries. This has marked a monumental career milestone for Rema and signaled him as an artist with a transcontinental trajectory to look out for.
Afrobeats is continuing to become a prominent sound in the music world and is continuing to gain a steady climb upwards. Nigerian artists like Rema are at the forefront of promoting the sound and proving that they, too, can be competitive on the global music stage.
Earlier today, the singer announced that he would be touring in India for his "Rema Calm Down India Tour." The tour is scheduled for May 2023.
News 18, reported that a press statement from the singer said that he could not wait to go on the tour. “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India," he said. "I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”
