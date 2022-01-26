Watch FKA Twigs & Rema's New Video For 'Jealousy'

The fire collaboration from FKA Twigs' Caprisongs mixtape.
Post updated on January 25th, 2022.
FKA Twigs dropped her new mixtape, Caprisongs on January 14
Ealier this month, she's shared "Jealousy," a fire new collaboration with none-other-than Nigeria's buzzing young gun Rema. The Nigerian artist hops in on the second verse of the song to drop a laidback verse about a girl who's too much in her feelings.
The pair have now shared the new Aidan Zamiri-directed music video for the Caprisongs single. The clip upbeat and dance-heavy clip features choreography by FKA Twigs’ frequent collaborator Kash Powell.
"Jealousy" is Rema's first drop of 2022, following last year which saw him release the standout tracks "Bounce" and "Soundgasm," both of which made it onto our Best Nigerian Songs of the Year list.
"Jealousy," and the whole Caprisongs mixtape, was executive produced by FKA Twigs alongside El Guincho, the Spanish producer behind Rosalia's El Mal Querer album and single like "Con Altura."
FKA Twigs revealed how the Rema collaboration came up In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "We got in, we finished it, and then we were like, ‘Oh, it could really have someone else in the second verse,’” Twigs said. “El Guincho was like, Rema.”
Caprisongs features collaborations with Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith and Unknown T. It also features the previously released single “Tears In the Club” featuring The Weeknd.
Get into the new single below.
FKA twigs - jealousy (feat. Rema) www.youtube.com
- This Song By Nigerian Artist Rema Made It On the Obamas' 2019 ... ›
- Rema 'Soundgasm' - OkayAfrica ›
- The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week - OkayAfrica ›
- Manny Norte Recruits Rema, 6Lack and Lion Wayne in Music Video ... ›
- Rema 'Lady' - OkayAfrica ›
- Featuring Simi, Stromae, Sarkodie, Diamond Platnumz, Rema, Tiwa ... ›
- Catch Rema's First Ever NYC Concert at DJ Tunez' 'Blackout ... ›
- Master KG, Rema, Burna Boy, Simi, Sho Madjozi & More Win at ... ›
- Interview: Rema, Afropop's Wonder Boy, Is Ready to Take Over ... ›
- Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Rema & More Earn 2020 BET Award ... ›