Rema Drops His Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Rave & Roses'

The 21-year-old Nigerian singer and rapper's 17-track project is already topping charts because the world has BEEN ready to experience his magic.
Nigerian singer and rapper Rema is stepping up to the plate and ready to hit a home run with his debut album, 'Rave & Roses', out today. The much anticipated comes via Mavin / Jonzing World / Virgin Music and provides fans with a deeper, more intimate understanding of the 21-year-old sensation. Among the subject matter discussing youthful glee, romantic conquests, and the overwhelming aspects of finding success at a young age, is an example of a good ass Afrobeats project.
This is the star's first solo release of the year. Recent collaborations with English phenom FKA Twigs and American talent Jason Derulo, respectively, have acted as great introductions into the immense creative talent the Nigerian artist has to offer this year. The singer and rapper has made up his career exactly as he pleased, and his debut album is no different. First coming onto the scene over three years ago with his debut EP Iron Man, the 'Dumebi' hit maker has mastered the art of surprising music fanatics and artists alike. Rema is known to genre-bend and put his own flare on the Afrobeats genre, with notable influences from African, Indian, and Arabic music making his sound unique. Having penned every song on his 16-track album certainly helps the artist stay truest to himself, through any and all musical expressions. In collaboration with a hoard of remarkable producers including Andre Vibez, Sarz, London, Dez Wright, Kill September, 1 Mind, Kel P & KDagre8t, Higo, and Altims, Rema gives birth to his new sub-genre 'AfroRave'. Features from U.S singers Chris Brown and 6LACK, UK rapper AJ Tracey & French songstress Yseult add fuel to the already blazed up fire.
And his desire to create his own lane has earned the star recognition from greats like Rihanna, Drake, Skepta, and even former US President Barack Obama. The performer is making waves across the world as his feature on Derulo's track 'Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat)' trends on TikTok, garnering millions of views.
Rema took to his Instagram account to share the news, saying, "Here's a piece of my soul, to you", to his army of 3 million+ Instagram followers.
Listen to Rema's debut album 'Rave & Roses' here
Rema - Rave & Roses (Official Album Audio) www.youtube.com
