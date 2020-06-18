Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

British Journalist and Author Reni Eddo-Lodge speaks during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2019, at Diggi Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Jan 27,2019.

British-Nigerian Writer Reni Eddo-Lodge Makes UK Literature History

Amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, Reni Eddo-Lodge is the first Black British author to take the number-one spot on the UK's official charts with her book 'Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race'.