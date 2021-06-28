nigeria
News Brief
Madzadza Miya
Jun. 28, 2021 07:07AM EST

Listen to Rexxie's Debut Album 'A True Champion'

Grammy-winning Nigerian producer Rexxie previously shared his much anticipated Davido-assisted single 'All' from the album.

After teasing it and sharing a clip from the recording session, Rexxie has finally released his much anticipated debut album, A True Champion. Just last Friday he'd shared the single "All" featuring Davido. The two artists previously collaborated on the DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) songs "Bum Bum" and "On God".

. The 17-track album features some of the continent's biggest names such as Sarkodie, Naira Marley, Teni, Zlatan, Peruzzi, as well as buzzing new generation Nigerian artists like MohBad, Bad Boy Timz, Zinoleesky, Bella Shmurda, Buju, Oxlade, Lyta, T-Classic and Cameroon's Blanche Bailly.

UK artists Ms Banks, Moelogo, Kida Kudz and Midas The Jagaban are also featured on the album. The project, fully produced by Rexxie, will include the pre-released "KPK" and its remix, "Back To Back" and a reworked version of "Mofoti".

Rexxie is mostly known for pioneering the zanku sound within Afrobeats and incorporating amapiano elements into it to birth "afropiano". "KPK" was the first taste of the sound and since its release in December 2020, the song has reached some impressive milestones, including amassing over 50 million streams across all streaming platforms. Just a few weeks back, a remix of the smash hit featuring South Africa's Sho Madjozi dropped, reigniting the song's magic and expanding its lifespan.

In our interview with him, earlier this year, Rexxie expressed that the public should expect to hear him explore different sounds and vibes on the album.

A True Champion follows after the producer's 2020 EP Afrostreets. As well as his recent Grammy award recognition for the work he did on Burna Boy's Twice As Tall.

Stream "All" on Spotify and Apple Music and pre-order/pre-add/pre-save A True Champion.


Music
