Finally! Rihanna Is Bringing Fenty Beauty & Skin to Africa

For years fans have been asking the music, business, and fashion mogul to bring her beauty lines to the continent — and our wish has finally been granted.
Our prayers have been answered!
Barbadian singer-songwriter, beauty, and fashion mogul Rihanna has announced that her highly coveted Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands will be distributed to a select number of African countries. Striking a number of sensual poses in a headwrap likened to those expressed in African culture, the billion businesswomen took to her official social media accounts to share the great news with her hoards of fans.
Speaking to her 106 million+ Twitter followers, the star said, "I’ve been waiting for this moment!! Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!"
So far, the brands will be available in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Hopefully, more countries will be added to the lineup in the near future.
"We comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica", she continued.
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty first came onto the makeup scene when it launched in September 2017, and it has yet to stop creating waves within the beauty industry.
Fenty Beauty became one of the first makeup brands to offer over 40 (now 50) foundation shades. Makeup brands have notoriously failed to cater to Black and brown communities, and Fenty came around to show them how it's done. The company sits under luxury French corporation LVMH, and said company gave Fenty global distribution through multinational retailers Sephora. Sephora products were not easily accessible to African clientele — until now.
The Barbadian beauty is currently pregnant, expecting her first child with her partner and fellow musician, American rapper A$AP Rocky. And our baby shower gift will be clearing the shelves as soon as the products land on African soil.