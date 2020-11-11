south african hip-hop
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 11, 2020 06:40AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Riky Rick Shares Visuals for 'Ungazincishi' Featuring Focalistic & Tyler ICU

Watch Ricky Rick's highly-anticipated music video for 'Ungazincishi' featuring fellow musicians Focalistic and Tyler ICU.

Riky Rick has released clean, crisp and absolutely stunning visuals for "Ungazincishi" featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU. This comes after the single was released only two months ago. Fans of the rapper have been eagerly anticipating these visuals from Ricky Rick whose music videos are known for his killer fashion sense and bold scenery. The rapper recently took to Twitter to share the premiere of the music video.

"Ungazincishi" is shot in Alexandra township which is a popular location for music videos, particularly of the amapiano and kwaito genres. Set outside under the summer sun, visuals of sexy women, money, luxurious BMWs and the backdrop of Alexandra's long winding streets are all captured in swift angles and sublime shots. Riky Rick, Focalistic and Tyle ICU are impeccably dressed in South African international brand MaXhosa. The single is a hot mix of amapiano, slow kwaito jams and hip-hop. Derived from a Zulu phrase "ungazincishi", which simply means "do not deprive yourself", the video celebrates indulging in the fast life.

"Ungazincishi" is a summer-ready song that is on trend with the "soft-life" culture of Black Twitter. Riky Rick released the single at the beginning of October along with another single "Home" which features popular amapiano artist Mas Musiq. The song has been trending on Twitter and the phrase "ungazincishi" has gained popularity, becoming a hashtag itself.

Watch "Ungazincishi" on YouTube.

Riky Rick - UNGAZINCISHI (Official Music Video) ft. Focalistic, Tyler ICU www.youtube.com

News Brief
Still taken from YouTube trailer.

ESPN's Controversial Oscar Pistorius Documentary to Hit South African Screens

'The Trials of Oscar Pistorius' will debut on South African screens through ESPN's Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series despite public criticism.

A controversial documentary about convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius on ESPN's 30 for 30 series will soon debut on South African television screens. According to CapeTownNetC, the four-part documentary series will premiere weekly on DStv from November 19th at 8 P.M. (South African time) with repeats each Sunday at the same time from November 22nd. The documentary, which is titled The Trials of Oscar Pistorius, is facing rising public criticism from British audiences where it is already showing. Viewers have slammed ESPN for the "dangerous" narrative which reportedly presents Pistorius as a hero despite murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14th, 2013.

Keep reading... Show less

