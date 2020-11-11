Riky Rick Shares Visuals for 'Ungazincishi' Featuring Focalistic & Tyler ICU

<p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/oscar-pistorius-film-lifetime-south-africa-family-suing/" target="_blank"><em>READ: Oscar Pistorius' Family Is Suing Lifetime Over Upcoming Film</em></a></strong><strong></strong></p><p><em>T</em><em>he Trials of Oscar Pistorius</em> details the story of the Olympic Paralympian medalist and namely, his rise to fame and subsequent downfall. The documentary is filled with <a href="https://www.capetownetc.com/news/oscar-pistorius-documentary-to-launch-on-espn/" target="_blank">interviews by those who were closest to the story</a> including those who knew Pistorius intimately. South Africa learnt of Steenkamp's death early on Valentine's Day in 2013. Pistorius, at the time, alleged that a burglar had broken in and it was the burglar, not Steenkamp, he had presumed he had shot at three times. Initially, Pistorius was found not guilty but after an appeal, was convicted and <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/oscar-pistorius-13-year-sentence/" target="_blank">sentenced to 13 years behind bars.</a></p><p>The documentary, directed by BAFTA award-winner <strong>Daniel Gordon</strong> and produced by Academy Award-winner <strong>John Battsek</strong>, allegedly portrays a different perspective that shifts sympathy towards Pistorius. Gordon and Battsek are seemingly tone deaf with the narration of the documentary especially considering the <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/south-africans-remember-reeva-steenkamp-on-this-valentines-day/" target="_blank">high rates of gender-based violence and femicide</a> in South Africa.</p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
</script></p><p><em>The Trials of Oscar Pistorius </em>is evidence of the <a href="https://www.2oceansvibe.com/2020/11/10/why-that-oscar-pistorius-docuseries-is-catching-serious-heat-trailer/" target="_blank">complicity of media in erasing women's names</a> especially those who have died at the hands of men. This is evident in public comments from the likes of <strong>Evert van der Veer</strong>, Vice President of Media Networks at the Walt Disney Company Africa, who called the work <a href="https://www.capetownetc.com/news/oscar-pistorius-documentary-to-launch-on-espn/" target="_blank">"exceptional storytelling that builds on ESPN's legacy"</a>. </p><p><em>ESPN's <a href="https://www.yardbarker.com/entertainment/articles/the_30_best_30_for_30_episodes/s1__31732592#slide_4" target="_blank">30 for 30</a></em> is a series that has <a href="https://www.yardbarker.com/entertainment/articles/the_30_best_30_for_30_episodes/s1__31732592#slide_4" target="_blank">gained even more popularity during the global pandemic</a> which brought an abrupt end to live sports coverage. The series tells the stories of high profile athletes, coaches, sports stars and sports teams. American athletes are covered with each episode carrying a "heroic" theme despite some athletes having cases of rape and murder like <strong>O.J Simpson</strong>. The Pistorius case is unique in that a South African athlete is featured on the series. However, it does nothing to help existing attitudes around gender-based violence. The show focuses on the star quality of Pistorius and Steenkamp's death is regarded as "mishap" that hindered his stardom.</p><div id="a1ead" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff627da961ed415b5a4c36642206f2a4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1325553669341851648" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">It's early in to the documentary but im finding this way too sympathetic to Oscar Pistorius. #OscarPistorius</div> — markgrant (@markgrant)<a href="https://twitter.com/bigglesgr/statuses/1325553669341851648">1604871597.0</a></blockquote></div><div id="bfb3d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0238865ae927d5245142ef3de68b698"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1325753661914492928" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’m 20 mins into the #OscarPistorius #bbc doc, is the whole thing a poor Oscar tribute? Or are we going to talk abo… https://t.co/XbApR5yV6P</div> — georgie (@georgie)<a href="https://twitter.com/VAndGTweets/statuses/1325753661914492928">1604919278.0</a></blockquote></div><div id="0066b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8ec7d04b2bfc2da0aa78fd37989557b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1325571921396854786" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Started watching this and ending up watching District 9 - the latter is clearly a fairer look at one of South Afric… https://t.co/vjJVyUG0h1</div> — Simranjeet Singh (@Simranjeet Singh)<a href="https://twitter.com/SimranjeetS96/statuses/1325571921396854786">1604875948.0</a></blockquote></div><p><em>T</em><em>he Trials of Oscar Pistorius</em> will be available on DStv CatchUp. Watch the trailer on below:</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3b1605445fa3ec4d725f9d7291093a00"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/As95v4POn6s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius | 30 for 30 Official Trailer | ESPN</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As95v4POn6s&feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=ESPNMarketing" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p>
