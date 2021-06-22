Spirit Of Humanity Gives Hope To Young Boy Mauled By A Hyena

Photo by Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 19: Rodwell Nkomazana (9) is welcomed by a team of medical experts as he arrives at the hospital to undergo a specialised procedure on June 19, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the 9-year-old Zimbabwean boy was left severely disfigured after being attacked by a hyena. A team of South African medical personnel including plastic surgeons, dental surgeons, and pediatricians offered to assist with reconstructive surgery for free.