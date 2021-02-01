south african hip-hop
News Brief
Music News
Feb. 01, 2021 07:07AM EST

Rouge Gathers The New Wave For a Bar Fest in ‘Popular Remix’

Costa Titch, Phanton Steeze, Tumi Tladi, Hanna and Blxckie drop verses on the remix to Rouge's 'Popular'.

South African lyricist Rouge recently released the highly anticipated remix to her single "Popular". The remix comes with verses from members of South Africa's new waveCosta Titch, Phanton Steeze, Tumi Tladi, Hanna and Blxckie.

The song showcases the diverse styles of the country's new generation of hip-hop artists—from melodic to hard raps, and a variance of writing styles.

"Popular Remix" follows an impressive rollout. Prior to releasing the song, the emcee shared the artwork with the faces of each contributor blurred. Each blurred photo of the rappers was captioned with lines and catchphrases from their previous songs. Fans and artists alike participated in naming the rappers increasing engagement on Rouge's social media platforms.

On the same day, Rouge also released the song "Gear Box" which features YoungstaCPT, Jack Parow and Jay. Another exciting collaboration, the song showcases the different strands of Cape Town's hip-hop scene over a club-ready trap instrumental.

In both songs, Rouge holds her own and proves she's one of the best out in South Africa at the moment.

Rouge released her debut album The New Era Sessions in 2017 and has been releasing singles since then, most of them collaborative. She has released singles featuring the likes of AKA, Amanda Black, Dabone, Emtee and several others.

Stream Rouge's two new singles "Popular Remix" and "Gear Box" on Apple Music and Spotify. Read more of our coverage of Rouge here.

Rouge - Popular Remix (Official Audio) www.youtube.com




News Brief

Major League DJz on The Growth of Amapiano: It's going to have a lot of sub-genres

Major League DJz foresee the birth of more amapiano subgenres.

South African producer and deejay duo Major League DJz are some of the country's established artists who have pivoted to the popular amapiano sound.

Recently, in an interview with DJ Cuppy in her Apple Music radio show Africa Now, the duo shared their reasoning for the switch to the popular house music subgenre:

"It was a bit worrying, but we basically knew what we were trying to do. You know, dance is a very big genre in Africa and the world alone. So, moving into that space wasn't that hard, but we just had to tell the fans like, 'This is how we're moving.' And now, and this is how we make touring."
