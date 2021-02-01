Rouge Gathers The New Wave For a Bar Fest in ‘Popular Remix’
Costa Titch, Phanton Steeze, Tumi Tladi, Hanna and Blxckie drop verses on the remix to Rouge's 'Popular'.
South African lyricist Rouge recently released the highly anticipated remix to her single "Popular". The remix comes with verses from members of South Africa's new wave— Costa Titch, Phanton Steeze, Tumi Tladi, Hanna and Blxckie.
The song showcases the diverse styles of the country's new generation of hip-hop artists—from melodic to hard raps, and a variance of writing styles.
"Popular Remix" follows an impressive rollout. Prior to releasing the song, the emcee shared the artwork with the faces of each contributor blurred. Each blurred photo of the rappers was captioned with lines and catchphrases from their previous songs. Fans and artists alike participated in naming the rappers increasing engagement on Rouge's social media platforms.
2021 BEGIN: ⚠️MUSIC ALERT ⚠️ #GEARBOX AND #POPULARREMIX OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS ❤️ https://t.co/TNtfBxjt3c… https://t.co/mnyj9aZuIL— #GEARBOX #POPULARREMIX OUT NOW ❤️ (@#GEARBOX #POPULARREMIX OUT NOW ❤️)1611900024.0
On the same day, Rouge also released the song "Gear Box" which features YoungstaCPT, Jack Parow and Jay. Another exciting collaboration, the song showcases the different strands of Cape Town's hip-hop scene over a club-ready trap instrumental.
In both songs, Rouge holds her own and proves she's one of the best out in South Africa at the moment.
Rouge released her debut album The New Era Sessions in 2017 and has been releasing singles since then, most of them collaborative. She has released singles featuring the likes of AKA, Amanda Black, Dabone, Emtee and several others.
Stream Rouge's two new singles "Popular Remix" and "Gear Box" on Apple Music and Spotify. Read more of our coverage of Rouge here.
Rouge - Popular Remix (Official Audio) www.youtube.com
